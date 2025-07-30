Opportunity Finance Network Strengthens Senior Leadership With Expanded Expertise

Bianca Prade, Francisco Lopez join OFN as Senior Vice Presidents to lead strategic communications and innovation programming

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Opportunity Finance Network (OFN), the nation's leading investment intermediary and network of community development financial institutions (CDFIs), announced strategic hires to help OFN and the CDFI industry deepen impact and create economic opportunity for all in communities across America. Bianca Prade and Francisco Lopez join the organization's senior leadership team as Senior Vice Presidents of Strategic Communications and Innovation Programs, respectively.

"CDFIs are made for this moment, but being made for this moment does not mean standing still - it means investing in the leadership to drive impact," said Brendon Miller, OFN's Executive Vice President, Chief of Staff, and Head of Communications . "Bianca joins the team with incredible executive leadership expertise in strategic communications, brand narrative, and stakeholder engagement."

"With the launch of OFN's Innovation Initiative - designed to tackle persistent challenges in our industry with fresh, forward-looking solutions - we are glad to have these visionary leaders at the table," said Amber Bell, OFN's Executive Vice President, Chief Programs Officer . "Francisco's expertise and leadership are essential to driving the systemic transformation our innovation programs aim to achieve for the industry."

Bianca Prade is a 20-year communications leader with deep experience guiding Fortune 100 brands, federal agencies, and mission-driven nonprofits through high-stakes moments. Before joining OFN, she served as Executive Vice President and Deputy General Manager at Edelman and as Senior Vice President at SKDK, where she led award-winning public affairs campaigns.

Francisco Lopez is a seasoned executive in financial innovation and community development finance. He brings more than two decades of experience leading strategic growth, capital deployment, and technology integration across the CDFI and fintech sectors. With a track record of aligning technology and strategy for impact, Francisco has led initiatives involving open banking platforms, AI-driven lending processes, and data analytics to strengthen lending performance and portfolio management.

About Opportunity Finance Network

Opportunity Finance Network (OFN) is the nation's leading network and intermediary focused on community development investment, managing over $1 billion in total assets and a membership of more than 470 community development financial institutions (CDFIs) , which includes community development loan funds, credit unions, green banks, banks, minority depository institutions, and venture capital funds. Our network of CDFIs works to ensure communities underserved by mainstream finance have access to affordable, responsible financial products and services, with a deep focus on serving rural, urban, and Native communities across the United States. OFN is a trusted investment partner to the public, private, and philanthropic sectors – foundations, corporations, banks, government agencies, and others – and, for nearly 40 years, has helped partners invest in communities to catalyze change and create economic opportunities for all.

Since its founding in 1986, OFN members have originated $124 billion in cumulative financing, helping to create or maintain nearly 3.4 million jobs, start or expand over 1 million businesses and microenterprises, and support the development or rehabilitation of nearly 3 million housing units and over 15,000 community facility projects.

SOURCE Opportunity Finance Network

