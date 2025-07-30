Brinley Forms $4 Billion Partnership With Leading Insurer, Launches $1 Billion CLO
Founded in 2021 with a seed investment from British Columbia Investment Management Corporation, Brinley has continued to scale its platform, deepening its presence in the private credit markets and broadening its access to capital. Brinley's expansion into the CLO market reinforces its momentum as a growing, multi-product credit platform.
Leveraging Brinley's existing capabilities, the CLO will employ Brinley's flagship strategy of providing comprehensive capital solutions to high-quality middle market and large-cap companies, with a specific emphasis on businesses with high barriers to entry, compelling industry fundamentals, and demonstrated revenue visibility or predictability, among other factors.
“Our inaugural CLO is a natural extension of our credit platform, and welcoming a new strategic partner marks a meaningful milestone in Brinley's continued evolution and the growth of our firm,” said Kerry Dolan, Founder and Managing Partner of Brinley.“We designed the CLO strategy to meet the specific needs of the insurance sector, combining our flexible structuring capabilities and the strength of our origination engine to provide exposure to this growing segment of the credit market in a capital efficient format. This launch underscores our partnership approach. We are grateful to our strategic investors for their continued trust and partnership.”
Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal adviser to Brinley with respect to the strategic partnership. Milbank LLP served as legal adviser to Brinley with respect to the formation of the CLO and related matters. GreensLedge Capital Markets LLC served as the structuring adviser with respect to the CLO.
About Brinley Partners
Brinley Partners is a private investment firm focused on private credit, headquartered in New York. Brinley's private credit platform has approximately $10 billion in assets under management, including leverage and committed capital across its investment vehicles.
For more information, please visit
View source version on businesswire:
Permalink
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Biosig Technologies And Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization In The U.S. Market
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
CommentsNo comment