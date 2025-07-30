Gold Forecast 30/07: Holds Steady Ahead Of Fed (Video)
- As you can see, the gold market has gone back and forth during the bulk of the trading session here on Tuesday. We are sitting just below the 50 day EMA. If we can break above the 50 day EMA, I think that's a very bullish sign.
But the question will be about the tone of the statement. And of course, any questions that Jerome Powell answers during the press conference recently over the last couple of months, have seen gold bounce around between the $3,200 level at the bottom and the $3,500 level on the top. are essentially right here in the middle of the market, roughly, maybe a little bit below the middle.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewSo, we're close enough to fair value. think it does make a certain amount of sense that we are just simply going to grind away to the side. If we break down below $3,200, then it's likely that we could go look into the 200 day EMA, which is sitting just above the $3,000 level. If we break above the $3,500 level, then it opens up the possibility of a move to the $3,800 level based on the measured move of consolidation. All things being equal, this is a market that I am bullish in over the longer term, but right now it's just grinding away, waiting for some reason to move.Ready to trade our Gold price forecast ? We've made a list of the best Gold trading platforms worth trading with.
