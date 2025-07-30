403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EUR/USD Analysis 30/07: Increase Selling Pressure (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) EUR/USD Analysis Summary Today
- Overall Trend: Bearish bias. Today's EUR/USD Support Levels: 1.1500 – 1.1430 – 1.1300. Today's EUR/USD Resistance Levels: 1.1630 – 1.1700 – 1.1780.
- Buy EUR/USD from the support level of 1.1470 with a target of 1.1780 and a stop loss of 1.1390. Sell EUR/USD from the resistance level of 1.1800 with a target of 1.1500 and a stop loss of 1.1900.
On the US side, the primary focus will be on the ADP non-farm employment change at 3:15 PM EEST, and US GDP growth at 3:30 PM EEST. Then, the most significant event will be the Federal Reserve's policy decision at 9:00 PM EEST.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewTrading Tips:Traders advise caution in reacting to the results of today's economic data and influential events, which will determine the fate of the weekly and monthly closing of the EUR/USD pair the Euro Decline Sharply Against the Dollar in the Coming Days?According to the views and forecasts of forex trading experts, the EUR/USD exchange rate faces the risk of a deeper decline. Analysts say that the US dollar now has an opportunity to revisit its strong domestic fundamentals after trade tensions subsided following the latest trade agreement between the EU and the US. According to performance across reliable trading platforms, the EUR/USD pair fell by 1.30% on Monday, marking its largest daily decline since May, with further selling observed on Tuesday, hitting a low of 1.1527. The extensive selling of the currency pair is widely attributed to interpretations that the agreement was biased towards the United States, as the comprehensive 15% tariff on EU imports is expected to weaken Eurozone exports.However, the most likely factor behind the sell-off following the agreement is a rebalancing of the market, away from the increasingly one-sided bet, in favor of a stronger euro and a weaker US dollar.Overall, the risk facing Euro bulls is that this technical re-positioning could develop into more sustained heavy selling, practically meaning that the 2025 peak has been surpassed. For the dollar's recovery to broaden, there needs to be a return to "US exceptionalism" trading, which is plausible given the exposure to artificial intelligence and associated outperformance offered by US stock markets, which foreign investors eagerly seek.Furthermore, US interest rates are higher than those elsewhere, which reinforces the US dollar's strength. Interest rates are supported by economic data that has proven stronger than expected just three months ago, with talk of a tariff-induced recession fading.Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis ? We've made a list of the best online forex trading platform worth trading with.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Biosig Technologies And Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization In The U.S. Market
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
CommentsNo comment