Sanctioned Russians In Geneva: Who Gets In And Why

A Russian parliamentary delegation led by Valentina Matviyenko, the Chair of the Federation Council – the upper house of Russia's Federal Assembly – is in Geneva to attend the Interparliamentary Union's Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament and the 15th Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament, taking place this week. Part of the Russian delegation is under European Union (EU) and Swiss sanctions and actively supports Russia's war in Ukraine.

Switzerland generally prohibits people subject to sanctions from entering or transiting through the country under its ordinance on measures related to the situation in Ukraine. However, the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) and the foreign ministry may grant exemptions – especially if the person in question is attending an international conference.

The foreign ministry generally does not comment on specific cases but told news agency Keystone-SDA ahead of the IPU events that sanctions may be waived for delegations attending international conferences in Geneva. The two conferences are taking place from July 28 to 31.

Speaking to Swiss Public Broadcaster, RTSExternal link , IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong said that bilateral meetings had not yet been confirmed but that the IPU is seeking to bring Russians and Ukrainians together at its conference.

He specifically mentioned the situation of Ukrainian children taken to Russia during the war as a possible topic for discussion.“Both sides agree that efforts must be made to reunite these children with their families,” Chungong said.

