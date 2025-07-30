Spain Tops The List Of Destinations For Swiss Holidaymakers

Français fr Trafic aérien: l'Espagne en tête des destinations depuis la Suisse Original Read more: Trafic aérien: l'Espagne en tête des destinations depuis la Suiss

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Spain was the most popular destination for Swiss air passengers in 2024, with 3.1 million departures recorded by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO). This content was published on July 30, 2025 - 12:55 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Britain was a close second, with 2.89 million passengers departing from Swiss airports.

Germany (1.5 million), Portugal (1.49 million), France (1.36 million) and Italy (1.35 million) follow in the ranking of the most popular air destinations, according to data published on Wednesday by the FSO. In total, 79% of Swiss passengers flew to European destinations.

The departure airport has a strong influence on the choice of destinations, notes the FSO. From Zurich, four times as many passengers flew to Germany as to France, while in Geneva the trend is reversed.

Outside Europe, 8% of passengers flew to Asia, an equal percentage to the Americas (North, Central and South), 5% to Africa and 0.4% to Oceania.

Seasonal trends

July remains the busiest month, with 2.6 million departures, in line with the usual trend. Conversely, January and November are quieter, with around 1.5 million passengers each.

Passenger volumes vary greatly according to season and destination. According to the FSO, destinations such as Cape Town (South Africa) and Phuket (Thailand) are particularly popular in winter, while Mediterranean islands such as Mallorca (Spain) and Crete (Greece) are more popular between April and October.

In total, 24 million passengers took off from a Swiss airport in 2024. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, in 2019, this figure reached 25 million.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...

Popular Stories More Climate adaptation Why Switzerland is among the ten fastest-warming countries in the world Read more: Why Switzerland is among the ten fastest-warming countries in the worl