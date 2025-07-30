Travellers With 106Kgs Of Marijuana Stopped At Geneva Airport
The suspects were apprehended by customs officials at the border.
The incidents occurred on July 23, as reported by the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (FOCBS) on Wednesday. The customs officers first checked the two suitcases of a 31-year-old Spaniard. They discovered 53 kilograms of vacuum-packed marijuana in raw form.
Shortly afterwards, the customs officers caught a 59-year-old Frenchman who had travelled on the same flight. He was also carrying 53 kilograms of marijuana in two suitcases.
The two men and the narcotics were handed over to the cantonal police. The public prosecutor's office in Geneva has opened an investigation.
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Climate adaptation Why Switzerland is among the ten fastest-warming countries in the world
