Swiss House Prices Rise 5% In A Year

This content was published on July 30, 2025 - 15:16

The cost of home ownership rose by 1.9% in the second quarter compared to the previous three months, while the year-on-year increase was 5%, according to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

The residential property price index (RPI) stood at 123.3 points, data released today showed. Single-family houses increased by 3.9% per year, flats by 6.0%, while on a quarterly basis the changes were +1.5% and +2.2% respectively.

The IMPI is a fairly new indicator: it is calculated from the third quarter of 2020 (with data going back as far as the second quarter of 2019) on the basis of an average of 8,000 transactions recorded throughout Switzerland.

The FSO refers to information from the country's 28 largest mortgage institutions, which cover a large share of the market as the vast majority of real estate sales are financed through a mortgage.

