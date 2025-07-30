EQS-News: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report

Invitation to the Earnings Call of ZEAL Network SE - Publication of the Half-Yearly Financial Report H1/2025

Invitation to the Earnings Call of ZEAL Network SE

Publication of the Half-Yearly Financial Report H1/2025



(Hamburg, 30 July 2025) Dr Helmut Becker (CEO) and Andrea Behrendt (CFO) invite all interested investors, analysts and journalists to the Earnings Call on the occasion of the publication of the Half-Yearly Financial Report H1/2025 on



Wednesday, 6 August 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (CEST)



In order to attend the call, please register before the conference at the following registration link: LINK



You can download both the presentation and the Half-Yearly Financial Report on the morning of the publication from our company website at the following link:





There you will also have the opportunity to access a recording of the Earnings Call during the course of the reporting day.



The conference language is English.



About ZEAL Network SE:

ZEAL Network SE is the leading German provider of lotteries on the internet. Through the portals LOTTO24 and Tipp24 of the subsidiary LOTTO24, the company brokers customers' tickets to the state lottery companies and to charity lottery operators. The product range includes LOTTO 6aus49, Spiel 77, Super 6, Eurojackpot, GlücksSpirale, lottery clubs, Keno, the Deutsche Fernsehlotterie, Scratch Games, the Deutsche Traumhauslotterie and freiheit+. Founded in Germany in 1999, ZEAL started out as a German lottery broker under the name Tipp24. In 2005, the company went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) as one of the most successful IPOs in Germany at the time. In 2019, ZEAL took over LOTTO24 AG.



Contact:

Frank Hoffmann, CEFA

Investor Relations



ZEAL Network SE

Straßenbahnring 11

20251 Hamburg

T: +49 (0)40 809036042

...

