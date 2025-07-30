EQS-News: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Disposal/Investment

Salzgitter AG sells DESMA Schuhmaschinen GmbH to NAME & MAWI Partners S.A.S.

30.07.2025 / 13:30 CET/CEST

Another step taken in active portfolio management

Best owner principle guides action "Salzgitter AG 2030" group strategy driven forward Salzgitter. The Salzgitter Group has now taken another step in its active portfolio management and sold DESMA Schuhmaschinen GmbH to the French-German industrial group NAME & MAWI Partners S.A.S. (NMP). This step follows the best owner principle guiding this process. The transaction is expected to be completed in the autumn of 2025. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. As Gunnar Groebler, CEO of Salzgitter AG, stated: "We are pursuing an active portfolio management strategy and have made acquisitions and taken steps to expand in strategic growth areas in recent years. Portfolio management also includes the sale of companies that do not belong to our defined development areas. This approach is an integral element of our "Salzgitter AG 2030" Group strategy. In an intensive evaluation process, NMP emerged as the most promising partner for the further development of DESMA Schuhmaschinen. NMP offers the company and its employees further entrepreneurial opportunities within the new group." Narith Meksavanh, CEO of the NMP Group:“Our strategic orientation focused on quality and customer service has enabled us to grow consistently over the last ten years. In order to continue to support the rising demand and requirements of our customers on the market, our emphasis is on expanding our production capacities and on automation. Consequently, we perceive the takeover of DESMA Schuhmaschinen not only as an opportunity, but as a solution to our industrial challenges by accessing the potentials at the Achim location and leveraging the existing automation expertise. Pooling and merging our international sales networks will enable us to further strengthen our market position.“ NMP is a German-French industrial group with two headquarters in Weil der Stadt, near Stuttgart, and Strasbourg in France. NMP comprises a total of 9 companies with 250 employees active in four countries (Germany, France, Switzerland and Slovakia). The NMP Group is the world market leader in splitting, sciving and cutting technologies for“soft materials“. Since 1903, the company has been manufactuing the respective machines for various sectors, especially for the leather, footwear and packaging industries. DESMA Schuhmaschinen GmbH, headquartered in Achim near Bremen, is part of the Salzgitter Group's Technology business unit. The company has been manufacturing machines for direct shoe soling since 1946. Today, DESMA Schuhmaschinen GmbH, with its 220 employees, is the technology and world market leader for systems, machines, automation solutions, and molds for industrial shoe manufacturing. DESMA Schuhmaschinen offers complete solutions in this context, from factory planning and the development of machines, as well as automation concepts, mold making and all the way through to global service. Currently, around half of all machines for direct shoe soling worldwide come from DESMA.

