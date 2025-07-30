EQS-News: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Jeroen Eijsink to become CEO of HHLA

30.07.2025 / 18:36 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG Jeroen Eijsink to become CEO of HHLA Hamburg, 30 July 2025 | The Supervisory Board of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) appointed Jeroen Eijsink as Chief Executive Officer with effect from 1 October 2025 at its meeting today. Jeroen Eijsink (52) has more than 25 years of international experience in the logistics and transport industry. Born in the Netherlands, he started his career at Siemens in what was then the digitalisation division and took on various management roles at Deutsche Post DHL from 2003 onwards, including CEO of DHL Freight Germany and CEO of DHL Freight Benelux & UK. In 2015, he joined C.H. Robinson, a global provider of freight services, where he drove the expansion of the European business as President Europe. In August 2023, he became CEO of the Girteka Group, a leading European road transport company, where he led the strategic realignment of the company. Jeroen Eijsink studied Business Administration at Erasmus University Rotterdam. Prof. Dr. Rüdiger Grube, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of HHLA: “With Jeroen Eijsink, HHLA is gaining an internationally experienced leader with a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities of global logistics. His proven track record in leading and transforming complex organisations, as well as his clear vision for efficiency and innovation, will strengthen HHLA in a crucial phase of its further development. We are confident that Jeroen Eijsink will provide the right impetus to ensure that HHLA remains successful, future-proof and competitive.” Jeroen Eijsink on his appointment: “I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for the trust they have placed in me. I look forward to bringing my experience to bear in my role as CEO at HHLA and to driving the company forward in the dynamic environment in which we operate. Together, we will seize the opportunities presented by transformation and further expand HHLA's position as a key player in European logistics for the benefit of our customers.” Jeroen Eijsink will succeed the current Chief Executive Officer, Angela Titzrath, who will leave the company on 30 September 2025 after nine years in office. The appointment is initially for a term of three years.

Further inquiries

Carolin Flemming, Director Communications; Tel. +49 (0)176 30884085, E-Mail: ...

Karolin Hamann, Pressesprecherin; Tel. +49 (0)175 3410528, E-Mail: ...



About HHLA

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) is one of Europe's leading logistics companies. With a tight network of seaport terminals in Hamburg, Odessa, Tallinn and Trieste, excellent hinterland connections and well-connected intermodal hubs in Central and Eastern Europe, HHLA represents a logistics and digital hub along the transport flows of the future. Its business model is based on innovative technologies and is committed to sustainability.



30.07.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG Bei St. Annen 1 20457 Hamburg Germany Phone: +49 (0)40-3088-0 Fax: +49 (0)40-3088-3355 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A0S8488 WKN: A0S848 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2177088

End of News EQS News Service