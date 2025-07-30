Msmes To Benefit From Digital Trade Reforms & Policy Support Measures: Jitin Prasada

MENAFN - KNN India)The Government has undertaken a series of reforms aimed at promoting transparency, easing compliance, and facilitating exports-particularly for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and small businesses with limited capital-Minister of State for Commerce & Industry, Jitin Prasada informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply on Tuesday.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has spearheaded multiple digital initiatives to streamline export procedures.

The DGFT portal now offers seamless online services for applying and receiving benefits under the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP), including Advance Authorisation, Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) scheme, and Status Holder certification.

The platform is integrated with key systems such as ICEGATE, GSTN, MCA, and PFMS for efficient data validation and processing.

To reduce paperwork and manual intervention, DGFT has operationalised a self-certification mechanism for e-BRCs and launched the digitised e-Certificate of Origin (eCoO 2.0) system.

The eCoO 2.0 platform-applicable for both Preferential and Non-Preferential Certificates of Origin-facilitates end-to-end digital issuance with Aadhaar-based e-signatures and QR code authentication.

It enables real-time verification and connects exporters with issuing agencies and chambers of commerce on a unified online interface.

Additionally, the Ministry has launched the Trade Connect ePlatform as a one-stop portal to assist exporters, especially new and small businesses, in accessing international markets.

The platform includes tools such as a Tariff Explorer for Free Trade Agreement (FTA) benefits, Country and Product Guides, a Global e-Commerce Guide, and a directory of trade events.

It also features 'Ask an Expert', 'EXIM Paathshaala' learning modules, and a 'Source from India' tool to help foreign buyers connect with verified Indian exporters.

Under the Foreign Trade Policy 2023, export promotion schemes under Chapters 4 and 5-such as Advance Authorisation and EPCG-are accessible to all eligible exporters, including small and third-party exporters.

To support MSMEs in particular, the government has reduced application fees for these schemes, ensuring inclusive access and improved ease of compliance.

The Niryat Bandhu Scheme, a flagship initiative of DGFT, continues to provide mentorship and handholding support to first-time and small exporters, aiding their integration into the global trade ecosystem.

Collectively, these measures aim to create a transparent, digitally enabled, and inclusive export ecosystem that empowers MSMEs and strengthens India's global trade competitiveness.

