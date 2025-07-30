Techmediabreaks Blusky AI Inc. (OTC: BSAI) Signs LOI To Acquire 15 Acres In Arizona For Modular AI Expansion
About BluSky AI Inc.
Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, BluSky AI Inc. delivers modular, rapidly deployable data center infrastructure purpose-built for artificial intelligence. These next generation scalable AI Factories provide speed-to-market, and energy optimization for entities requiring high-performance infrastructure to support machine learning workloads. BluSky AI empowers small, mid-sized, enterprise, and academic partners from start-up to scale-up to drive innovation without compromise.
