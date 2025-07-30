Cryptonewsbreaks Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ: FGF, FGFPP) Prices $200 Million Private Placement To Launch Ethereum Treasury Strategy

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Fundamental Global (NASDAQ: FGF, FGFPP)has priced a $200 million private placement of 40,000,000 prefunded common stock warrants at $5.00 each to fund its new Ethereum treasury strategy, with proceeds used to purchase ETH as its primary reserve asset. Strategic investors include Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ: GLXY), which will also manage the Ethereum treasury, and Kraken, alongside Hivemind Capital, Syncracy Capital, Digital Currency Group, and Kenetic. The Company plans to rebrand as FG Nexus Inc., with new ticker symbols FGNX and FGNXP expected to go live shortly.

To view the full press release, visit

About Fundamental Global Inc.

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ: FGF, FGFPP) and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including asset management, merchant banking, reinsurance and managed services.

The FG(R) logo and Fundamental Global(R) are registered trademarks of Fundamental Global LLC.

For more information, visit the company's website at

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

CryptoCurrencyWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by IBN