Investornewsbreaks Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVK) Sells Non-Core Subsidiaries, Eliminates $59 Million Debt

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Vivakor (NASDAQ: VIVK) , an integrated provider of energy transportation, storage, reuse and remediation services, announced the sale of non-core subsidiaries Meridian Equipment Leasing LLC and Equipment Transport LLC. The transaction generated approximately $11 million in net consideration and removed about $59 million in debt, resulting in improved credit metrics and a stronger capital structure. Chairman, President and CEO James H. Ballengee said the divestiture allows Vivakor to exit the produced water transportation sector, cut annual interest expenses and redirect focus toward higher margin segments, including crude oil transportation, midstream infrastructure and environmental remediation services. The company said the move supports its strategy to streamline operations, raise cash and enhance capital efficiency.

About Vivakor, Inc.

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVK), is an integrated provider of energy transportation, storage, reuse, and remediation services. Vivakor's strategy is to develop, acquire, accumulate, and operate assets, properties, and technologies in the energy sector. Its integrated trucking and facility assets provide crude oil transportation, gathering, storage, reuse, and remediation services under long-term contracts.

