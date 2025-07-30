403
QICDRC Registers 27% Year-On-Year Increase In Judgements Issued In 2024
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar International Court and Dispute Resolution Centre (QICDRC) has seen a 27% year-on-year increase in the number of judgements issued and the total value of cases shot up 55% to QR1.47bn during 2024.
Building on the considerable increase in the number of judgments issued in 2023, the number increased to 93 during 2024 compared to 73 the previous year, said its 2024 annual report, which was released Wednesday.
"The cases heard at the QICDRC are of increasing complexity and are now forming a corpus of modern, pro-commerce, and valuable case law," QICDRC chairman Lord Thomas said in the report. About 52% fewer cases were rejected on jurisdictional grounds compared with 2023.
2024 was its second busiest year in terms of cases filed on record, following an exceptionally busy year in 2023, QICDRC said, adding the cases filed were of increasing sophistication, again spanning the whole range of civil and commercial matters.
"We held our largest number of hearings and managed exceptionally well with hybrid hearings where some participants were in the courtroom physically, with others participating online from abroad. We also issued 93 judgments throughout the course of the year, our highest number," it said.
At the end of 2024, the judiciary of the court and regulatory tribunal comprised 18 judges from 11 different jurisdictions (Qatar, England and Wales, Cyprus, South Africa, India, Singapore, Hong Kong, the US, France, China, and Australia).
Referring to the launch of the QICDRC Legal Clinic – the first of its kind in the jurisdiction – which uses QICDRC panel law firms to provide early advice and assistance to those who are unable to afford lawyers; Lord Thomas said this is a significant milestone in the administration of justice and promotion of the rule of law.
"I expect it to build on its early success year on year," he added.
QICDRC chief executive officer Faisal Rashid al-Sahouti said 2024 has been a year of remarkable growth and progress for the QICDRC, reinforcing its role as a global leader in dispute resolution.
"A key milestone was the enactment of Law No. 16 of 2024, streamlining judicial processes through single-judge hearings and faster case resolution, strengthening efficiency and investor confidence," he said.
Global partnerships continued to expand, with key memoranda of understanding signed with Jus Mundi, East China University of Political Science and Law (ECUPSL), and the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), enhancing arbitration transparency, legal research, and intellectual property dispute resolution. At the 22nd Doha Forum, QICDRC also hosted a panel on the ICC and ICJ, reinforcing role in shaping international justice discourse.
Highlighting that technology and AI (artificial intelligence) played a crucial role in modernising its services, he said QICDRC integrated Webex virtual hearings, launched an AI-powered chatbot, and introduced AI-driven judgment summaries, improving accessibility and efficiency while aligning with Qatar's Digital Agenda 2030.
"Looking ahead, QICDRC remains committed to legal excellence, international collaboration, and innovation," said al-Sahouti.
The QICDRC's case management system, eCourt, had proven its effectiveness in 2024, handling an increased volume of cases with efficiency, the report said.
