403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
WWRC First To Receive Planetree Gold Certification
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Women's Wellness and Research Center (WWRC) at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has been awarded the Gold Certification for Excellence in Person Centred Care by Planetree International.
With this, WWRC has become the first organisation in the world to receive this certification based on Planetree's new 2024 criteria and accreditation process and is now among an elite group of only 115 healthcare institutions worldwide to hold this recognition.
As Qatar's largest tertiary hospital dedicated to women's health, WWRC provides comprehensive care covering every stage of a woman's reproductive life from preconception to childbirth, postnatal care, and overall wellness – while addressing physical, emotional, and social needs in an integrated, holistic manner.
The Gold Certification is granted to healthcare institutions that demonstrate a genuine and measurable commitment to person centred care. This includes active patient and family engagement in decision making, as well as embedding the values of compassion, transparency, and respect across all levels of service, ensuring a healthcare experience that is both human-centred and high quality.
Mohammed bin Khalifa al-Suwaidi, managing director of HMC, expressed his pride in this global recognition:“This achievement is more than a certificate, it is a true reflection of our unwavering humanitarian mission that every patient is a person first. We believe exceptional healthcare begins with listening, understanding the patient's needs, acknowledging their emotions, and empowering them as partners in their treatment journey.”
“Our goal is not just to provide medical treatment, but to ensure every individual feels cared for and supported at every step. This is what drives us to continuously innovate and raise the standards of care to meet and exceed patient expectations.” He added.
Nasser al-Naimi, HMC's chief of Patient Experience and director of the Hamad Healthcare Quality Institute, emphasised the importance of this achievement by stating :“Receiving the Gold Certification from Planetree is a testament to our commitment to building strong partnerships between healthcare providers, patients, and families throughout the care journey. Person centred care is a fundamental pillar in delivering high-quality healthcare that meets the highest international standards.”
Michael Giuliano, president of Planetree International, stated:“Planetree Certification is the only accreditation that honours excellence in person-centredness across the entire continuum of care. The Women's Wellness and Research Center earning this recognition is proof of its deep commitment to patients and the broader community. The centre prioritises partnership with patients and families, while ensuring their comfort, dignity, empowerment, and wellbeing which are the foundation of world-class healthcare.”
With this, WWRC has become the first organisation in the world to receive this certification based on Planetree's new 2024 criteria and accreditation process and is now among an elite group of only 115 healthcare institutions worldwide to hold this recognition.
As Qatar's largest tertiary hospital dedicated to women's health, WWRC provides comprehensive care covering every stage of a woman's reproductive life from preconception to childbirth, postnatal care, and overall wellness – while addressing physical, emotional, and social needs in an integrated, holistic manner.
The Gold Certification is granted to healthcare institutions that demonstrate a genuine and measurable commitment to person centred care. This includes active patient and family engagement in decision making, as well as embedding the values of compassion, transparency, and respect across all levels of service, ensuring a healthcare experience that is both human-centred and high quality.
Mohammed bin Khalifa al-Suwaidi, managing director of HMC, expressed his pride in this global recognition:“This achievement is more than a certificate, it is a true reflection of our unwavering humanitarian mission that every patient is a person first. We believe exceptional healthcare begins with listening, understanding the patient's needs, acknowledging their emotions, and empowering them as partners in their treatment journey.”
“Our goal is not just to provide medical treatment, but to ensure every individual feels cared for and supported at every step. This is what drives us to continuously innovate and raise the standards of care to meet and exceed patient expectations.” He added.
Nasser al-Naimi, HMC's chief of Patient Experience and director of the Hamad Healthcare Quality Institute, emphasised the importance of this achievement by stating :“Receiving the Gold Certification from Planetree is a testament to our commitment to building strong partnerships between healthcare providers, patients, and families throughout the care journey. Person centred care is a fundamental pillar in delivering high-quality healthcare that meets the highest international standards.”
Michael Giuliano, president of Planetree International, stated:“Planetree Certification is the only accreditation that honours excellence in person-centredness across the entire continuum of care. The Women's Wellness and Research Center earning this recognition is proof of its deep commitment to patients and the broader community. The centre prioritises partnership with patients and families, while ensuring their comfort, dignity, empowerment, and wellbeing which are the foundation of world-class healthcare.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
- Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) Presale Picks Up Pace As Ethereum (ETH) Hovers Over $3,600
- Algofusion 5.0: Inside Algofusion 5.0'S Latency Engine For Execution Precision
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
CommentsNo comment