Qatar Marks World Day Against Trafficking In Persons 2025

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar today observed the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons 2025, held annually on July 30.

The event, themed "Human Trafficking is Organised Crime - End the Exploitation", was organized by the Ministry of Labour and the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking, with wide participation from government, security, and judicial bodies, international organizations, diplomatic missions, and civil society.

The commemoration reflects Qatar's ongoing commitment, through the Ministry of Labour, to combat human trafficking in accordance with Islamic values that uphold human dignity, as well as its obligations under international law and support for global anti-trafficking efforts.

The State of Qatar has established a comprehensive legal and institutional framework that supports prevention, protection, and prosecution, aligned with the UN Global Plan of Action. The National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking, established by Cabinet Decision No. 15 of 2017, coordinates efforts across local and international partners, runs specialised training programs for enforcement officers, and works to raise awareness of the crime's patterns and response methods.

Assistant Undersecretary for Migrant Labour Affairs Hamad Faraj Dalmouk opened the event by highlighting Qatar's integrated and progressive approach to combating human trafficking, notably the launch of the 2024-2026 National Plan. The plan focuses on four pillars: prevention, protection, prosecution, and cooperation, both national and international, led by the National Committee to ensure an effective and sustainable response.

He outlined legislative, institutional, and procedural reforms taken as part of Qatar's broader labour market transformation. Internationally, Qatar continues to strengthen cooperation with labour-sending countries via agreements and MoUs, joint worker protection committees, and recruitment oversight. He noted Qatar's recent agreement with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime to establish an international centre for training and research in combating human trafficking.

He affirmed that the Ministry of Labour places top priority on addressing human trafficking and forced labour, in alignment with Qatar's Third National Development Strategy (2024-2030). With Qatar a major destination for migrant workers, the ministry has adopted a range of proactive measures to prevent exploitation and uphold a fair and lawful working environment.

Among these efforts is ensuring that migrant workers arrive in Qatar without incurring exploitative recruitment debts, an essential step in eliminating forms of forced labour and empowering workers to perform with dignity. Qatar has also enacted a comprehensive set of laws and safeguards to protect workers' rights before and after arrival.

For his part, Head of the ILO Office in Qatar Max Tunon emphasized the day's global significance as a reminder of the international community's responsibility to combat exploitation and forced labour.

He noted that around 50 million people worldwide continue to suffer under such conditions, calling it a gross violation of human rights and decent work standards. He reaffirmed the ILO's commitment to partnering with governments and private stakeholders to address root causes, support victims, and hold perpetrators accountable.

Tunon praised Qatar's progress, including legal reforms to the sponsorship system, enhanced complaint mechanisms, and expanded services for victim support. He described the 2024-2026 National Plan as "a comprehensive document grounded in local realities and a deep understanding of the structural risks facing some workers." He stressed the importance of a victim-centred approach that respects victims' choices and rights while maintaining strong accountability.

He also noted that trafficking prevention is a shared responsibility requiring sustained, coordinated action. Qatar's experience, he added, illustrates what can be achieved through political will, institutional collaboration, and openness to international partnerships. As the new national plan is implemented, the ILO reaffirmed its full support for Qatar's human rights-based approach and its efforts to create a safe and fair working environment for all.

In turn, Acting Chief of the IOM Mission in Qatar Roula Hamati praised the Ministry of Labour for its firm commitment to combating trafficking, particularly among vulnerable worker groups. She acknowledged the challenge of properly identifying victims, who are sometimes misclassified as offenders, and highlighted Qatar's advanced policy approach focused on dignity and protection.

She noted that this international day serves as a call for joint action to safeguard human dignity. The ministry, in cooperation with IOM and other partners, has trained dozens of first responders, including labour inspectors and enforcement officials, on identifying and referring victims of trafficking and forced labour through appropriate, victim-sensitive channels.

Roula Hamati commended Qatar's model of unified action between government entities, international organisations, embassies, civil society, and the private sector, calling it unique in the region. She confirmed IOM's continued support for this collaborative approach and praised the tangible achievements in labour market reform and worker protection mechanisms, viewing them as a strong basis for further regional and international cooperation.

This year's commemoration aligns with the United Nations' objectives to raise awareness of trafficking as an organised crime, strengthen international collaboration, and provide victims with the psychological and social support needed for reintegration. It also aims to empower individuals and communities to report suspected human trafficking cases and contribute to building safer, fairer societies.

During the event, several entities were honored for their contributions to Qatar's national anti-trafficking efforts, including the Supreme Judiciary Council, Ministry of Interior, Public Prosecution, Ministries of Justice and Public Health, Qatar News Agency, Aman Center, and the Workers' Support and Insurance Fund, in recognition of their efforts to raise awareness and promote worker protection.