Sports Ministry Congratulates Sheikha Asma Al Thani After Conquering New Peak

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Sports and Youth in Qatar offered its congratulations to Sheikha Asma Al Thani after her ascent of the Gasherbrum I summit.

“We take pride in the achievement of Sheikha Asmaa Al Thani and her raising of the nation's flag on the summit of Gasherbrum I,” the Ministry said in a congratulatory social media post.

What she has accomplished embodies the spirit of determination and perseverance, serving as an inspiration for Qatari youth to strive toward achieving their goals and overcoming challenges.

On Monday, the Qatari mountaineer shared on her instagram page her successful completion of the climb to the top of Gasherbrum I, the 11th highest mountain in the world.

“Gasherbrum I, my 10th 8000er. Another summit, another moment I'll never forget,” the social media post caption read.

“Standing here with the Qatar flag in my hand, I'm reminded why I started this journey. To test my limits. To represent something bigger than myself. And to show that dreams can take us far, if we're willing to go beyond boundaries.”

Gasherbrum is located between Shigar District in the Gilgit–Baltistan region of Pakistan and Tashkurgan in the Xinjiang province of China, and is part of the Gasherbrum Massif, located in the Karakoram region of the Himalaya. It stands at 8,080 metres (26,510 ft) above sea level.