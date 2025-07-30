Forward Shareholders Urged To Vote Ahead Of August 8Th Annual Shareholders Meeting
There are a number of important proposals submitted for a vote of shareholders, including the change in our state of incorporation from New York to Nevada.
The Board of Directors recommends that shareholders vote FOR all of these proposals as the Board has determined they are in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders. Please remember that your vote is important, regardless of the number of shares you own.
Reincorporation
The Board of Directors recommends that shareholders approve reincorporating the Company from New York to Nevada to position the Company for better corporate governance and more modern, flexible corporate laws. We are pleased to announce that votes received to date have been in favor of the reincorporation. For the reincorporation to proceed, we are required to obtain the affirmative vote of a majority of the outstanding shares entitled to vote in favor of the reincorporation, so it is critical to maximize shareholder vote turnout.
Additional Information
In connection with the proposals, the Company has filed with the SEC and has mailed or otherwise provided its shareholders with a proxy statement regarding all proposals. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISION, SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO CAREFULLY READ THE PROXY STATEMENT IN ITS ENTIRETY BECAUSE IT CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSALS. The proxy statement can be found on the SEC's EDGAR website and the Company's website at
Record holders as of June 18, 2025 can vote their shares in advance of the meeting at using the control number provided on their proxy card or voting instruction form.
Investor Contact:
Michael Pruitt
Telephone: (704) 578-2238
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment