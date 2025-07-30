Work On 7 Water Supply Networks Kicks Off In Bamyan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

BAMYAN CITY (Pajhwok): Construction of seven water supply networks has begun at a cost of 28 million afghanis in different areas of central Bamyan province, an official said on Wednesday.

Governor spokesman Sabour Farzan Saighani said work on these projects was officially kicked off during a ceremony attended by local officials, representatives of implementing agency, tribal elders and residents on Tuesday.

According to Saighani, the projects were aimed at providing safe drinking water to residents, and upon completion, about 8,119 people, including 1,027 families, eight mosques, one religious school, and two schools, will find access to clean water.

These projects are funded by the World Bank and implemented through the Aga Khan Development Foundation under the technical supervision of the Bamyan Rural Rehabilitation and Development Department, he added.

According to officials, the projects would be implemented in the villages of Dahan Katuk, Ali Beg, Bam Sarai, Chahar Cheshme, Qala Sabzi, Kohne Qala and Qom Jok, all located in Bamyan City.

hz/ma