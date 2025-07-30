Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
1-800-STRIPER® Set To Paint The Town: Latino Entrepreneur Brings Budget-Friendly Paved Lot Maintenance To Southwest Chicago


Southwest Chicago's commercial properties just got a fresh way to look sharp thanks to local business owner Matt Jefferies, leader of the latest 1-800-STRIPER® franchise launch.

CHICAGO, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 14, a new chapter of 1-800-STRIPER® officially opened in Southwest Chicago. Franchise owner Matt Jefferies, a Latino entrepreneur, is launching his business with a goal to bring high-quality, budget-friendly striping services to local businesses, property managers, and communities across the region.

Originally from Ecuador, Jefferies arrived in the U.S. in 2011. With a master's degree in business and a strong professional background in operations and logistics, he saw an opportunity to apply his expertise in a more hands-on, community-driven way through the 1-800-STRIPER® brand. "This is about more than lines on pavement-it's about helping businesses stand out, stay safe, and operate smoothly," says Jefferies. "As someone who has worked across corporate America and now made the leap to small business ownership, I want to bring that professionalism and discipline to every customer interaction."

Founded in 1999, 1-800-STRIPER® was created to fill a gap in the industry: simple, efficient striping solutions that keep parking lots safe and attractive without the inflated price tag of other pavement maintenance options. The franchise specializes in restriping worn parking lots, designing layouts for new ones, ensuring ADA compliance, and interior marking services for warehouses, factories, and garages. They also stripe sports courts and provide temporary striping for events and construction zones.

Now, with Jefferies at the helm of the Southwest Chicago location, area property owners have a dedicated local resource backed by a national brand. "My mission is to bring reliability, precision, and integrity to every project, whether it's a small touch-up or a large-scale commercial lot," he says.

Those in Southwest Chicago, Bolingbrook, Cicero, Berwyn and surrounding areas who are looking to refresh or maintain their paved spaces can reach out for a free estimate at 872-216-5055 or visit .

SOURCE 1-800-STRIPER® of SW Chicago

