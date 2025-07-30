Young, Certified, And Winners: Pearson's Certiport Announces 2025 Microsoft Office Specialist World Champions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORLANDO, Fla., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pearson is proud to recognize the winners of the 2025 Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) World Championship, announced by Certiport, a Pearson VUE business, and the leading provider of performance-based IT certification exams that accelerate academic and career opportunities for learners.

Now in its 23rd year, the annual competition challenges students from ages 13 through 22 around the world to demonstrate their skills in Microsoft Word, Excel®, and PowerPoint®.

To enter, students completed a qualifying MOS certification exam to demonstrate their mastery of Microsoft Office technology. Regional competitions were held worldwide, and over 190 finalists qualified to compete in the final round of competition, the World Championship, held in Orlando, Florida, from July 27 – 30, 2025.

Certiport and Microsoft presented awards to the highest-ranking student competitors at the MOS World Championship Award Ceremony with the first-place winners receiving $8,000, and second- and third-place recipients receiving $4,000 and $2,000, respectively.

The 2025 MOS World Champions are:

Microsoft Word (Microsoft 365 Apps)



First place: Hai Long Do, Vietnam

Second place: Kyriaki Pesta, Greece Third place: Samantha Elizabeth Rojas Romero, Ecuador



Microsoft PowerPoint® (Microsoft 365 Apps)



First place: Eleni Karakasidou, Greece

Second place: Sio Pui Lei, Macao, China Third place: Santiago Gabriel Higuera Rodríguez, Dominican Republic



Microsoft Excel® (Microsoft 365 Apps)



First place: In Iat Li, Macao, China

Second place: Yiu Man Raymond Mak, Hong Kong, China Third place: Son Tung Luong, Vietnam



Microsoft Word (Office 2019)



First place: Tony Jin, USA

Second place: Ornella Corio, Brazil Third place: Gerardo Antonio Delgado Amaya, El Salvador



Microsoft PowerPoint® (Office 2019)



First place: Tsan Ying Wong, Macao, China

Second place: Paula Cazco Chuquimarca, Ecuador Third place: Lucas Natal, Brazil



Microsoft Excel® (Office 2019)



First place: Maria Abi Khalil, Lebanon

Second place: Xavier Diebold, USA Third place: Amelia Ortiz De Santiago, Puerto Rico



In the concluding round, competitors participated in an exam that tested their Microsoft Office knowledge, application skills, and creative talents. For the third consecutive year, finalists were required to complete a free-form challenge project. This year's challenge asked competitors to create a series of documents for Limbitless Solutions a non-profit organization creating 3D printed bionic arms for children and adults.

"Partnering with Certiport at the Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship has been an incredible opportunity for Limbitless Solutions,” said Matt Dombrowski, Creative Director, Limbitless Solutions.“This year, student competitors are using Word, PowerPoint®, and Excel® to design real materials that share our story, from impactful presentations and training documents to clear and informative data visuals. It's inspiring to see these tools in the hands of students who care about making a difference. Their creativity and precision help bring our mission to life and expand awareness for children with limb differences around the world."

“This event marks 23 years since the Microsoft Office Specialist competition began in 2002. We are exceptionally proud of what we have managed to achieve, through our partners around the world, in providing young people with a platform such as this to learn, compete, and gain valuable skills that will help them in their future careers,” said Dr Gary Gates, Managing Director, Pearson VUE.

MOS is the only official Microsoft-recognized certification program for Microsoft Office globally and serves as a powerful instrument for assessing learners' skills and preparing them for real-world application of their knowledge.

"The Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship continues to inspire and challenge the next generation of global talent. These competitors are passionate and dedicated learners who have the skills and competitive drive to succeed in anything they do. At Microsoft, we know this experience will prepare students to demonstrate valuable digital skills in a real-world work environment,” said Christina Thoresen, Director of Worldwide Education Industry Sales Strategy, Microsoft.

Certiport will host the 2026 MOS World Championship at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel, Anaheim, California, from July 26-29, 2026.

Learn more about the MOS World Championship here .

See what our competitors and other news outlets are saying by searching the event hashtag #MOSWC on social media.

About Certiport

Certiport, a Pearson VUE business, is the leading provider of certification exam development, delivery and program management services delivered through an expansive network of over 13,000 Certiport Authorized Testing Centers worldwide. Certiport manages a sophisticated portfolio of leading certification programs including: the official Microsoft Office Specialist certification program, the Microsoft Certified Fundamentals certification program, the Microsoft Certified Educator program, the Adobe® Certified Professional certification program, the Autodesk Certified User certification program, the Intuit certification program, the Cisco Certified Support Technician (CCST) certification program, the Meta Certified Digital Marketing Associate certification program, the App Development with Swift certification program, the Project Management Institute Project Management Ready certification program, the Unity Certified User certification program, the Communication Skills for Business certification program, the IC3 Digital Literacy certification, and the Entrepreneurship and Small Business certification program. Certiport reliably delivers over three million tests each year throughout the secondary, post-secondary, workforce, and corporate technology markets in 148 countries and 29 languages worldwide. For more information visit or follow Certiport on X at .

"Certiport" is a registered trademark of NCS Pearson, Inc. in the United States and other countries. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

About Limbitless Solutions:

Limbitless Solutions is a non-profit research facility at the University of Central Florida (UCF) dedicated to increasing accessibility and empowering children and adults in the limb-difference community. Through personalized, creative, and expressive bionics provided without financial burden, Limbitless empowers using innovative technology and interdisciplinary collaboration to address accessibility issues. Limbitless develops and evaluates muscle-based biosensing technology, including multi-gesture bionic arms, a hands-free wheelchair control device, and interacting video game training – all currently in national clinical trials. Limbitless accessibility technology uniquely leverages video game-based training that converts muscle flexing into the video game character's actions, led by UCF faculty members Matt Dombrowski with UCF's School of Visual Arts and Design and Peter Smith with UCF's Nicholson School of Communication and Media .

Founded in 2014 and located in UCF's Research Park in Orlando, Florida, Limbitless combines engineering and art to promote access and engagement in STEAM learning experiences for a more accessible future. Undergraduate students from various academic perspectives engage in project-based learning, professional development, and research experiences where students put academics into practice in an environment focused on making a difference and professional and technical development. Visit to learn more.

