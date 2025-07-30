Acrow's Modular Steel Bridges Reconnect Flood-Damaged Routes In Connecticut's Naugatuck Valley

Acrow Bridge in Connecticut

Cost-effective, reliable structures support recovery efforts at five locations in two New Haven County towns

- Nick Rotondo, Acrow's Business Development Manager for New EnglandPARSIPPANY, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Acrow , a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, announced today the recent completion of one of its modular steel bridges in Oxford, Connecticut. The bridge is one of five Acrow structures installed in two Connecticut towns to replace bridges damaged by historic flooding in the summer of 2024. Three of the Acrow solutions are long-term temporary installations and the other two are permanent.On August 18, 2024, a slow-moving front accompanied by multi-cell storm clusters produced tremendous amounts of rain over parts of the Northeast. In southwestern Connecticut, several towns experienced catastrophic flash flooding, including Oxford and Southbury, where the rainfall amounts were considered a thousand-year event. Across the region, the extreme weather event caused significant damage to homes, businesses, rail lines, roads and bridges.As the floodwaters receded, repairing and reopening road networks was a priority, and Acrow's quickly installed, durable modular bridges were selected for the projects. Within two months, the first two temporary Acrow 700XSstructures were opened to traffic, providing long-term detours on Route 67 near Community House Road in Southbury and Route 67 by Wyant Road in Oxford. Each bridge is 80 feet (24.38m) long and has a two-lane width of 30 feet The decks have an asphalt overlay surface. Shortly thereafter, the third temporary installation was completed and opened on Route 34 near Loughlin Road in Oxford. The 700XS bridge is 90 feet long and 30 feet wide with an epoxy aggregate deck surface.The two permanent bridge installations are in Oxford. The first, located on Seth Den Road, was opened to traffic in December and is an Acrow beam bridge measuring 35 feet in length and 24 feet width for two lanes of traffic. The last bridge, a 700XS, was installed and opened in March 2025 on Oxford Park Road. It measures 60 feet long and 24 feet wide. Both bridges feature epoxy aggregate decks.“Acrow's high-quality bridging solutions can provide a reliable and cost-effective way to accelerate the restoration of damaged infrastructure after an emergency,“ said Nick Rotondo, Acrow's Business Development Manager for New England.“Available for rent or purchase, our rapidly installed, precision-engineered components are in-stock and available for immediate delivery to support a wide range of permanent or temporary applications.”“We are pleased to have been selected to support these important projects,” said Eugene Sobecki, Acrow's Director National Sales and Military Business Development.“With decades of experience in restoring traffic lifelines after emergencies, Acrow has a proven track record of successfully meeting the needs of both government agencies and contractors.”About AcrowAcrow has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 70 years with a wide range of modular steel bridging solutions for permanent, temporary, military and emergency use. Acrow's extensive international presence includes leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit .# # #

