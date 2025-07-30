GME Supply Names John Molidor Vice President Of Product Management To Drive Product Innovation And Growth

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With over a decade of experience in distribution, Molidor most recently served at NAPA Auto Parts, where he led initiatives in strategic assortment optimization, private label development, and digital innovation. Prior to that, he held merchandising leadership roles at S.P. Richards, spearheading supplier engagement, B2B go-to-market strategies, and category growth initiatives.

Building a world-class Product Management team is a critical step in scaling our ability to serve customers

"Building a world-class Product Management team is a critical step in scaling our ability to serve customers, support our supplier partners, and empower our employees with the tools they need to win," said Ryan Keogh, President and Chief Operating Officer. "John brings the right blend of experience, vision, and commercial acumen to help us climb higher as a business and continue delivering the industry leading support our customers expect from their Gear Experts."

In his new role, Molidor will be responsible for sourcing and supplier relationships, new product expansion, and product lifecycle strategy. His focus will be on strategic sourcing, process efficiency, and addressing complex customer needs.

"I'm thrilled to join GME Supply during this exciting phase of growth," said Molidor. "The company's customer-centric mission, innovation mindset, and strong stakeholder-focused culture perfectly align with my values, and I look forward to collaborating with the team to accelerate progress and expand our product strategy." Molidor's appointment marks another strategic step in GME Supply's continued investment in talent and innovation, ensuring the company stays ahead of evolving customer demands and industry dynamics.

GME Supply is an award-winning global distributor of safety equipment, tools, and customized workwear for trade professionals. Headquartered in Columbia, MO, GME has proudly been the trusted Gear Experts for trade workers for 20 years. Clients rely on GME for equipment expertise, digital tools, exceptional service, and world-class training.

