MENAFN - PR Newswire) The US will garner a competitive edge in world trade and manufacturing by rescinding the EPA finding, which reportedly was "used to justify over $1 trillion in regulations," says Friends of Science. According to the announcement today by Lee Zedlin, EPA Administrator, the US auto industry will shake off 16 years of uncertainty and will save more than $54 billion per year in hidden taxes. Consumers will be able to choose a gas-fuelled or EV – unlike Canadian consumers who face a target of 100% zero-emission vehicles by 2035.

This year is the 10th anniversary of the 2015 Paris Agreement, to which most countries of the world are signatory. They agreed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in order to keep global average temperatures well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial temperatures and pursue efforts to limit the increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Subsequently, the Race to Net Zero became popularized at COP 26. Further analysis has shown that Net Zero is not possible, as discussed by Prof. Michael J. Kelly .

Far from being a year of celebration, Friends of Science Society says climate advocates were shocked at the Trump administration's immediate withdrawal of the US from the Paris Agreement and his Declaration of an Energy Emergency .

Two recent reports, one from the US DOE on climate science and another from the UN on "Supercharging clean energy to repair humankind's relationship with climate ," couldn't be more different in their climate and energy world views, says Friends of Science Society.

The US DOE report featured a handful of scientists, some of whom Friends of Science Society has hosted over the years as guest speakers for their annual events. Past speakers include John Christy , Roy Spencer and Ross McKitrick .

Two other scientists, who authored the new US report, are Judith Curry and Steve Koonin. They have recently authored new books on climate science and policy.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright opens the US Climate Science report, noting that "What I've found is that media coverage often distorts the science. Many people walk away with a view of climate change that is exaggerated or incomplete. To provide clarity and balance, I asked a diverse team of independent experts to critically review the current state of climate science, with a focus on how it relates to the United States."

By contrast, the UN report titled "Seizing the moment of opportunity; Supercharging the new energy era of renewables, efficiency and electrification" is filled with hyperbole and faulty logic, says Friends of Science Society. For instance, the UN report pushes for tripling renewables while phasing out fossil fuels. As Vaclav Smil pointed out in IEEE Spectrum, "To get wind power, you need oil."

The UN report improbably advises artificial intelligence (AI) data centre companies that they must employ 100% renewables. Wind and solar are expensive and unreliable, completely unsuited for the high energy demand of AI says Friends of Science Society.

The challenges of AI for a Net Zero focussed country are brought home in, "Big Tech's Climate Performance and Policy Implications for the UK ." The UK has the highest electricity prices in the world, largely due to the massive addition of renewables. According to the report, the UK also lacks capacity to hook up consumers. By contrast, Secretary Chris Wright is proactively establishing AI sites on federal land with appropriate infrastructure development , determined to provide "secure, reliable baseload power," says Friends of Science Society.

Friends of Science Society is an independent group of earth, atmospheric and solar scientists, engineers, and citizens that is celebrating its 23rd year of offering climate science insights. After a thorough review of a broad spectrum of literature on climate change, Friends of Science Society has concluded that the sun is the main driver of climate change, not carbon dioxide (CO2).

