Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Primerx Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Reinforcing Our Commitment To Data Security


2025-07-30 01:16:16
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

UNIONDALE, N.Y., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeRx, a leader in pharmacy management solutions, is delighted to announce the achievement of SOC 2 Type II compliance. This certification highlights our commitment to the highest standards in data security and operational reliability for pharmacy owners and their patients, as defined by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

PrimeRx worked closely with Prescient Security, leveraging Drata's GRC platform to complete the rigorous SOC 2 audit. SOC 2 Type II compliance involves a thorough audit of a company's systems and processes, ensuring that data is handled securely, confidentially, and reliably. For pharmacies, this means PrimeRx has met stringent requirements for managing sensitive health information and operational data, safeguarding them against unauthorized access and breaches.

"In today's constantly changing threat landscape, pharmacies must be able to trust that their technology partners are safeguarding sensitive patient data," said Darrell Hyde, CTO at PrimeRx. "Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance affirms our commitment to security and gives our pharmacy partners the confidence to focus on what matters most – delivering care and growing their businesses."

PrimeRx's comprehensive Pharmacy Ecosystem unifies five different platforms, PrimeRx Enterprise, CLOUD, MARKET, myPrimeRx, and POS, into an integrated solution. Given the sensitive nature of data involved in patient care and pharmacy operations, ensuring this solution is backed by a comprehensive security program is critical. With SOC 2 Type II compliance, PrimeRx customers can be confident that our security and compliance posture is continually monitored and audited annually.

Moving forward, PrimeRx will maintain its compliance through regular monitoring and annual audits, ensuring pharmacies continue to have peace of mind regarding their data security.

About PrimeRx

PrimeRx provides advanced pharmacy management solutions designed to optimize operations and enhance patient care. Trusted by thousands of pharmacies nationwide, PrimeRx remains dedicated to helping independent pharmacies thrive. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:
Sylvia Mendoza
VP of Marketing, PrimeRx
Phone: (516) 408‐3999 / (866) 495‐3999
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE PrimeRx

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN30072025003732001241ID1109863858

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search