Primerx Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Reinforcing Our Commitment To Data Security

UNIONDALE, N.Y., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeRx, a leader in pharmacy management solutions, is delighted to announce the achievement of SOC 2 Type II compliance. This certification highlights our commitment to the highest standards in data security and operational reliability for pharmacy owners and their patients, as defined by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

PrimeRx worked closely with Prescient Security, leveraging Drata's GRC platform to complete the rigorous SOC 2 audit. SOC 2 Type II compliance involves a thorough audit of a company's systems and processes, ensuring that data is handled securely, confidentially, and reliably. For pharmacies, this means PrimeRx has met stringent requirements for managing sensitive health information and operational data, safeguarding them against unauthorized access and breaches.

"In today's constantly changing threat landscape, pharmacies must be able to trust that their technology partners are safeguarding sensitive patient data," said Darrell Hyde, CTO at PrimeRx. "Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance affirms our commitment to security and gives our pharmacy partners the confidence to focus on what matters most – delivering care and growing their businesses."

PrimeRx's comprehensive Pharmacy Ecosystem unifies five different platforms, PrimeRx Enterprise, CLOUD, MARKET, myPrimeRx, and POS, into an integrated solution. Given the sensitive nature of data involved in patient care and pharmacy operations, ensuring this solution is backed by a comprehensive security program is critical. With SOC 2 Type II compliance, PrimeRx customers can be confident that our security and compliance posture is continually monitored and audited annually.

Moving forward, PrimeRx will maintain its compliance through regular monitoring and annual audits, ensuring pharmacies continue to have peace of mind regarding their data security.

About PrimeRx

PrimeRx provides advanced pharmacy management solutions designed to optimize operations and enhance patient care. Trusted by thousands of pharmacies nationwide, PrimeRx remains dedicated to helping independent pharmacies thrive. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Sylvia Mendoza

VP of Marketing, PrimeRx

Phone: (516) 408‐3999 / (866) 495‐3999

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE PrimeRx

