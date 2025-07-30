Mount Laurel Animal Hospital Expands Mobile Euthanasia Services, Offering Comfort And Ongoing Support

Mount Laurel Animal Hospital Expands Mobile Euthanasia Services

Mount Laurel Animal Hospital (MLAH) is proud to announce the expansion of its mobile euthanasia services.

- Dr. Robert MankowskiMOUNT LAUREL, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mount Laurel Animal Hospital (MLAH) is proud to announce the expansion of its mobile euthanasia services, providing families with increased access to compassionate, at-home end-of-life care. As part of the hospital's Primary Care department, this service reflects MLAH's commitment to supporting families through every phase of their pet's life-including the deeply emotional final chapter.Now with more availability than ever before, this offering allows pet owners to say goodbye in the peaceful, familiar setting of their own home. By eliminating the stress of travel and clinical environments, mobile euthanasia ensures that pets are surrounded by love, comfort, and dignity in their final moments.“Saying goodbye to our dog at home was the most peaceful experience we could have asked for. The team gave us space to grieve, while also guiding us through every step with such kindness.”The mobile service is provided by a highly trained and empathetic team of veterinarians and veterinary technicians who understand the delicate nature of this moment. They work closely with pet owners to create a personalized experience that prioritizes both the pet's comfort and the emotional needs of the family.“We felt supported from the first phone call. It meant everything to us that our cat was surrounded by family, in her favorite spot, during her final moments.”But MLAH's care doesn't end when a pet passes. What sets this service apart is the hospital's commitment to ongoing support for grieving families. A full suite of pet loss resources is available at mlahvet/pet-loss, including grief education, memorial guidance, and links to external counseling tools.Mount Laurel Animal Hospital also hosts monthly pet loss support groups that are free and open to the public-not just to MLAH clients. These groups are led by the hospital's full-time social worker, Caroline Cox, a dedicated professional whose role reflects the hospital's deeper commitment to the emotional well-being of its clients. Caroline is available not only to lead these meaningful support sessions but also to assist pet parents during the decision-making process, offering compassionate guidance and emotional support every step of the way.Dr. Robert Mankowski, veterinarian and co-owner of Mount Laurel Animal Hospital, emphasized how meaningful these services have become for families in the region.“We believe the end of a pet's life deserves the same compassion and care as every other stage. Our mobile euthanasia service-and the grief support that follows-reflects our commitment to helping families say goodbye with dignity, and begin to heal with the help of a supportive community.”With expanded scheduling, responsive care coordination, and follow-up resources designed to meet families where they are, Mount Laurel Animal Hospital ensures that no one has to face pet loss alone.For more information about mobile euthanasia or to access pet loss support, visit mlahvet/pet-loss.

