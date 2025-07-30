Introducing Tavio And The Future Of Enterprise Software Integrations

Joynd Cloud Connectors is proud to introduce our new name, Tavio, and a revolutionary platform built to unlock limitless integration possibilities.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today marks a new era. Joynd Cloud Connectors is proud to introduce our new name, Tavio, and a revolutionary platform built to eliminate data chaos and unlock limitless integration possibilities.For years, our teams have operated at the forefront of the integration landscape. We've celebrated successes, navigated complexities, and delivered powerful solutions for thousands of customers. As we came together as a single company, we recognized something special in our combined DNA: a potential beyond our individual histories. We knew that to truly define this new era, we needed more than a merger of technologies; we needed a new identity to represent our bold way forward, together.After careful consideration, we chose to leave our legacy names behind. We needed a name that could carry our new, shared vision: a world of trusted data and limitless integrations.The Story of Tavio: An Infinite PathOur journey to a new name began by defining our purpose. Through workshops and soul-searching, a core mission emerged: To eliminate data and system chaos with a self-serve ecosystem for creating and distributing configurable integrations.This mission was fueled by themes of flow, connection, choice, and velocity. We searched for a name that could embody this spirit - one that wasn't confined to a single industry and could become synonymous with integration itself.One name rose above all others, earning unanimous support from our whole team: Tavio.Tavio (from the Latin Octavus, the number 8 and the infinity symbol, and via, meaning a way through) represents the concept of an infinite path. It represents the limitless integration and value creation possibilities we open up for our customers. It represents the seamless flow of data between systems. And it represents our own path forward as a unified, stronger team. It is the perfect reflection of our core pillars: Choice, Scalability, and Endless Possibilities.A Promise Delivered: The Tavio PlatformA bold vision requires revolutionary technology. That's why today, we're not just announcing a new name. We are launching the Tavio Platform: an entirely new way to build, manage, and scale integrations.For too long, the industry has accepted that expensive and cumbersome software integrations were simply the cost of doing business. Until now. The Tavio Platform ends the era of compromise with three game-changing principles:The Power of Choice: Your integration strategy, your way. Use our platform as a powerful iPaaS to build solutions yourself, or engage our Managed Services team to handle everything for you. The choice is yours.Technology for Everyone: We've created a dual architecture to empower every user. Tavio Studio is a purpose-built environment for developers to tackle any technical challenge without limits. Tavio Hub is our intuitive, no-code toolkit that enables business users to deploy, monitor, and manage integrations with ease.Scalability Without Redevelopment: This is our magic. Our "data as configuration" model separates integration logic from customer-specific settings. This means you can build once and deploy everywhere, configuring solutions for hundreds of customers without ever writing a new line of code.What This New Era Means for YouTavio isn't just an evolution for us; it's a revolution for our partners and customers.For Software Vendors: Launch an entire integration marketplace, accelerate sales cycles, and scale your customer base with a robust, repeatable model.For Employers: Your critical systems are finally connected, your data is trustworthy, and your workflows are seamlessly automated.For Consultants: Adopt a modern, powerful approach to win more business, boost margins, and deliver value to your clients faster than ever before.The Path ForwardTavio represents our commitment to simplifying complexity without sacrificing quality. It's our promise of a positive integration experience, every time. While our roots are deep in HR Tech, our vision and our platform are built to cross industries, bringing trusted data and limitless integrations to everyone.This is a new dawn for us, and a bright new day for integrations. We couldn't be more excited for what's next.We invite you to explore this new era with us.Visit the new Tavio

