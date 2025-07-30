Free Masterclass Helps Professionals Reset Their Careers And Well-Being With Purpose
Sophie Blum and Stevi Gable Carr
ELEVATE Invite Webinar- Aug 6, 2025
Stevi Gable Carr, Founder
Free masterclass to help high performers reset, refocus, and realign their career with purpose-without sacrificing success or well-being.Clarity and impact aren't luck. They're designed. ELEVATE helps ambitious professionals reconnect with their purpose-and move forward with confidence.” - Sophie BlumCINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Two internationally recognized business leaders are on a mission to help high achievers move from autopilot to intentional action. Sophie Blum, Fortune 100 President, and Stevi Gable Carr , Forbes-featured executive coach and founder of WISe Wellness Guild, are proud to launch ELEVATE Masterclass-a strategic transformation program for driven professionals who want to realign their work with their well-being and impact.
Blum and Carr are hosting two free live virtual masterclasses on August 6 and 12:
These sessions are designed for professionals navigating change, feeling stretched too thin, or quietly wondering what's next. The ELEVATE Masterclass offers a bold new approach to personal and professional growth-focusing on clarity, energy, and values-based direction.
In Just 90 minutes, Attendees Will Walk Away With:
A clear personal brand statement action plan that defines your edge
A custom wellness strategy that actually fits your life
A roadmap for career pivots, stretch goals, or promotions
“This isn't career development,” says Carr.“It's career elevation. It's for anyone asking, What's next-and how do I grow without losing myself in the process?”
WHEN + WHERE
🗓️ August 6 & 12, 2025
💻 Free + Live + Virtual
📌 Register for August 6
📌 Register for August 12
Bonus: All attendees receive early access to tools and exclusive program bonuses.
_______
About the Founders:
Sophie Blum is a Fortune 100 President, founder of the C-FORWARD Business & Leadership Academy, transformational business leader with a global legacy of brand and organizational growth.
Stevi Carr is the founder of WISe Wellness Guild and a coach featured in Forbes, Inc., and the Female Founders 500. Together, they blend strategic vision with a human-first approach to help others lead well and live well.
@wisewellnessguild
Stevi Carr
WISe Wellness Guild
+1 513-503-2989
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment