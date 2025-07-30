Autism United Of Wisconsin Welcomes All To Zoofari Stroll 2025: A Sensory Friendly And Family Fun Day For Kids, Teens, Adults, Families!

Register Now and Join Us on Sunday, August 24 at Milwaukee County Zoo to Help Raise Acceptance, Inclusion and Research Funding for All Impacted by Autism; Resources for Admission May Be Available Via CLTS or Autism United Membership

MILWAUKEE, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autism United of Wisconsin, the largest Autism Spectrum services organization in the state, welcomes all to the 2025 Zoofari Stroll at Milwaukee County Zoo on Sunday, August 24, from 10.30 AM – 1.30 PM. This family-based event, designed to maximize positive experiences for Spectrum individuals, family and friends, will celebrate Autism awareness, acceptance and inclusion.

As attendees explore the wonders of the animal word, they can also explore a variety of Autism-safe zones to help kiddos (and the whole family) relax, refresh, learn, create and enjoy! These include:



Active Zone: Games, activities, bounce houses and more! If you've got wiggles to work out, here's your go-to place!

Yummy Zone: Breakfast delights, super snacks and more nutritional goodies on sale! Can you say "nom?!"

Safety Zone: Keeping kiddos impacted by Autism safe as possible is priority! Our Safety Zone shares strategies to help, plus a chance to interact with peace officers and first responders in a low-stress setting.

Creative Zone: Creativity is everyone's voice - and at our Creativity Zone, you and your loved one(s) with Autism can express your individuality in a sensory-safe environment!

Learning Zone: Autism United of Wisconsin has teamed with an array of Autism and neurodivergent experts and organizations to help you access valuable resources, guidance, services and supports! Quiet Zone: If the time comes to take a break, just make way to our Quiet Zone for rest, relaxation and recharging!

Proper Attired Provided! Nothing says "casual good times" like a handsome t-shirt - and every registered guest will enjoy your very own Zoofari Stroll apparel at no additional charge, in your choice of child and adult sizes!

Teams: A-10-tion!

Want to make more of an impact? Solicit sponsors for you or your team to help raise additional, valuable support and note: when you gather a group of 10 or more of your family, your friends, your organization or your company, we'll show you off with your logo proudly on the back of each shirt you register for!

Member Perk: Special Member Only Perk For Walk Attendees. Members will receive free Milwaukee County Zoo attraction tickets to use on the big day. This includes the Zoo carousel, safari train ride, sky ride or special Dinosaur exhibit, plus access to the VIP member tent with goodies and giveaways.

Don't forget, membership and this event can be covered by CLTS Waiver!

Remember! If you or your family have a Wisconsin Children's Long-Term Care (CLTS) waiver, your Autism United membership and admission to Zoofari Stroll could be covered!

CONTACT

Rechelle Chaffee, Executive Director, Autism United

[email protected] | Cell 414.897.6444

