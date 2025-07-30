SUBARU ANNOUNCES PRICING ON 2026 IMPREZA
|
2026 Subaru Impreza
|
Model/Trim
|
Transmission
|
Applicable
|
MSRP
|
MSRP plus
|
Impreza Sport
|
CVT
|
21, 23
|
$26,595
|
$27,790
|
Impreza RS
|
CVT
|
31, 33
|
$29,495
|
$30,690
|
2026 Impreza Option Packages
|
Code
|
Description
|
MSRP
|
21, 31
|
Standard Model
|
N/A
|
23
|
Blind-Spot Detection with Rear-Cross Traffic Alert, All-Weather Package, Power Moonroof, Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
|
$1,900
|
33
|
Harman Kardon® Audio, Power Moonroof, Power Driver Seat
|
$2,070
|
|
Citron Yellow Pearl Premium Paint
|
$395
|
Destination & Delivery is $1,195 for Impreza and may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI and VT.
|
D&D is $1,345 for retailers in Alaska.
