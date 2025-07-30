SUBARU ANNOUNCES PRICING ON 2026 IMPREZA

The Subaru Impreza Sport is equipped with a 2.0-liter, direct-injection SUBARU BOXER® engine producing 152 hp and 145 pound-feet of torque. The Subaru Impreza RS upgrades to a 2.5-liter BOXER® engine with 180 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque, which makes more torque available for better responsiveness at lower RPM. Standard on all trim levels is a Lineartronic® Continuously Variable Automatic Transmission (CVT). The 2026 Subaru Impreza features steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters with 8-speed manual mode, allowing drivers to shift among eight preset ratios.

Underpinning the compact hatchback is the Subaru Global Platform, which offers 10% higher torsional rigidity than the last-generation Subaru Impreza. Full inner-frame construction and additional structural adhesive (from approximately 26.2 feet to approximately 88.5 feet) contribute to better body rigidity and lighter weight. These updates deliver improved dynamic performance, a smoother ride, and a quieter cabin. New for 2026, the Subaru Impreza is now equipped with Auto Vehicle Shutdown, which turns off the engine after 30 minutes of idling to reduce fuel consumption and prevent the engine from being left on accidentally.

Standard on all 2026 Subaru Impreza models is the latest version of the award-winning EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology. New for 2026, Emergency Lane Keep Assist is included on models equipped with Blind-Spot Detection and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. The safety feature works with EyeSight® and Blind-Spot Detection to assist with steering control depending on traffic in adjacent lanes to help avoid crashes when merging at speeds between approximately 37 and 90 mph.

2026 Subaru Impreza Sport

Starting at $26,595 MSRP, the 2026 Subaru Impreza Sport features an impressive array of standard equipment, including EyeSight® Driver Assistance Technology and Subaru 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system with six speakers, SiriusXM with 360L (4-month free trial subscription) and SiriusXM Travel Link® (4-month free trial subscription), wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM compatibility, SI-DRIVE engine performance management system, and Keyless Access with Push-Button Start.

On the outside, the 2026 Subaru Impreza Sport rides on 18-inch alloy wheels in dark gray machine finish and includes LED fog lights and LED steering-responsive headlights. Standard crossbar mounting points add to the hatchback's versatility.

The interior features premium black sport cloth upholstery with red stitching, dual-zone automatic climate control, and Welcome Lighting. Up front, the 2026 Subaru Impreza features a 4.2-inch LCD combination meter display, 12-volt power outlet, and illuminated USB-A and USB-C input/charging ports in the center console. The functional, 60/40-split folding second row includes a rear seat armrest with dual cupholders for passengers when upright.

An option package with Blind-Spot Detection with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Automatic Emergency Steering, newly added Emergency Lane Keep Assist, All-Weather Package, and Power Moonroof is available for $1,900 MSRP.

2026 Subaru Impreza RS

Returning this year after its introduction for the 2024 model year, the 2026 Subaru Impreza RS upgrades to a revised 2.5-liter BOXER® engine paired with a Lineartronic® CVT featuring an 8-speed manual mode with steering wheel paddle shifters. The 2026 Subaru Impreza RS is priced from $29,495 MSRP.

Building on features found in the Subaru Impreza Sport, the RS trim level adds an All-Weather Package, Blind-Spot Detection with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Automatic Emergency Steering, and newly added Emergency Lane Keep Assist.

The Subaru Impreza RS offers signature interior and exterior elements, including "RS" badging on the front doors and rear hatch; 18-inch alloy wheels in dark gray finish; black finish on the front grille, side spoilers, and side mirrors; and upgraded LED headlights.

Inside, the Subaru Impreza RS stands out with unique interior trim accents in gunmetal and simulated carbon fiber, as well as supportive sport front seats in black cloth with red cloth bolsters, and RS-branded carpeted floormats. A leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter are also included, aluminum-alloy pedal covers, wireless phone charger, and illuminated USB-A and USB-C charging ports in the rear center console are exclusive to the Subaru Impreza RS. A retractable cargo area cover adds privacy to the hatchback's cargo area.

An option package for the Subaru Impreza RS adds a Harman Kardon® 10-speaker system with 432-watt equivalent amplifier, Power Moonroof, and 10-way power-adjustable front seat with lumbar support for $2,070 MSRP.

The 2026 Subaru Impreza is assembled in Gunma, Japan, and will begin arriving at Subaru retailers this fall.