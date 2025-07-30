Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
SUBARU ANNOUNCES PRICING ON 2026 IMPREZA

SUBARU ANNOUNCES PRICING ON 2026 IMPREZA


2025-07-30 01:01:28
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The 2026 Subaru Impreza is offered in Sport and RS trim levels, exclusively as a 5-door hatchback, to emphasize the vehicle's versatility, capability, and sportiness. Citron Yellow Pearl is now available as a premium paint option for all trim levels to complement new black rear badging. Last year's Impreza Base trim level has been discontinued. Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive is standard on all trim levels. The 2026 Subaru Impreza will begin arriving at retailers this fall.

The Subaru Impreza Sport is equipped with a 2.0-liter, direct-injection SUBARU BOXER® engine producing 152 hp and 145 pound-feet of torque. The Subaru Impreza RS upgrades to a 2.5-liter BOXER® engine with 180 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque, which makes more torque available for better responsiveness at lower RPM. Standard on all trim levels is a Lineartronic® Continuously Variable Automatic Transmission (CVT). The 2026 Subaru Impreza features steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters with 8-speed manual mode, allowing drivers to shift among eight preset ratios.

Underpinning the compact hatchback is the Subaru Global Platform, which offers 10% higher torsional rigidity than the last-generation Subaru Impreza. Full inner-frame construction and additional structural adhesive (from approximately 26.2 feet to approximately 88.5 feet) contribute to better body rigidity and lighter weight. These updates deliver improved dynamic performance, a smoother ride, and a quieter cabin. New for 2026, the Subaru Impreza is now equipped with Auto Vehicle Shutdown, which turns off the engine after 30 minutes of idling to reduce fuel consumption and prevent the engine from being left on accidentally.

Standard on all 2026 Subaru Impreza models is the latest version of the award-winning EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology. New for 2026, Emergency Lane Keep Assist is included on models equipped with Blind-Spot Detection and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. The safety feature works with EyeSight® and Blind-Spot Detection to assist with steering control depending on traffic in adjacent lanes to help avoid crashes when merging at speeds between approximately 37 and 90 mph.

2026 Subaru Impreza Sport

Starting at $26,595 MSRP, the 2026 Subaru Impreza Sport features an impressive array of standard equipment, including EyeSight® Driver Assistance Technology and Subaru 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system with six speakers, SiriusXM with 360L (4-month free trial subscription) and SiriusXM Travel Link® (4-month free trial subscription), wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM compatibility, SI-DRIVE engine performance management system, and Keyless Access with Push-Button Start.

On the outside, the 2026 Subaru Impreza Sport rides on 18-inch alloy wheels in dark gray machine finish and includes LED fog lights and LED steering-responsive headlights. Standard crossbar mounting points add to the hatchback's versatility.

The interior features premium black sport cloth upholstery with red stitching, dual-zone automatic climate control, and Welcome Lighting. Up front, the 2026 Subaru Impreza features a 4.2-inch LCD combination meter display, 12-volt power outlet, and illuminated USB-A and USB-C input/charging ports in the center console. The functional, 60/40-split folding second row includes a rear seat armrest with dual cupholders for passengers when upright.

An option package with Blind-Spot Detection with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Automatic Emergency Steering, newly added Emergency Lane Keep Assist, All-Weather Package, and Power Moonroof is available for $1,900 MSRP.

2026 Subaru Impreza RS

Returning this year after its introduction for the 2024 model year, the 2026 Subaru Impreza RS upgrades to a revised 2.5-liter BOXER® engine paired with a Lineartronic® CVT featuring an 8-speed manual mode with steering wheel paddle shifters. The 2026 Subaru Impreza RS is priced from $29,495 MSRP.

Building on features found in the Subaru Impreza Sport, the RS trim level adds an All-Weather Package, Blind-Spot Detection with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Automatic Emergency Steering, and newly added Emergency Lane Keep Assist.

The Subaru Impreza RS offers signature interior and exterior elements, including "RS" badging on the front doors and rear hatch; 18-inch alloy wheels in dark gray finish; black finish on the front grille, side spoilers, and side mirrors; and upgraded LED headlights.

Inside, the Subaru Impreza RS stands out with unique interior trim accents in gunmetal and simulated carbon fiber, as well as supportive sport front seats in black cloth with red cloth bolsters, and RS-branded carpeted floormats. A leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter are also included, aluminum-alloy pedal covers, wireless phone charger, and illuminated USB-A and USB-C charging ports in the rear center console are exclusive to the Subaru Impreza RS. A retractable cargo area cover adds privacy to the hatchback's cargo area.

An option package for the Subaru Impreza RS adds a Harman Kardon® 10-speaker system with 432-watt equivalent amplifier, Power Moonroof, and 10-way power-adjustable front seat with lumbar support for $2,070 MSRP.

The 2026 Subaru Impreza is assembled in Gunma, Japan, and will begin arriving at Subaru retailers this fall.

2026 Subaru Impreza

Model/Trim

Transmission

Applicable
Option

MSRP

MSRP plus
Destination and
Delivery ($1,195) [i]

Impreza Sport

CVT

21, 23

$26,595

$27,790

Impreza RS

CVT

31, 33

$29,495

$30,690

2026 Impreza Option Packages

Code

Description

MSRP

21, 31

Standard Model

N/A

23

Blind-Spot Detection with Rear-Cross Traffic Alert, All-Weather Package, Power Moonroof, Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

$1,900

33

Harman Kardon® Audio, Power Moonroof, Power Driver Seat

$2,070

Citron Yellow Pearl Premium Paint

$395

Destination & Delivery is $1,195 for Impreza and may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI and VT.

D&D is $1,345 for retailers in Alaska.

About Subaru of America, Inc.
 Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. , the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise ®, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $340 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 115,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" subar . Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok , and YouTube .

Aaron Cole
Product Communications Manager
856.488.3697
[email protected]

Miranda Jimenez
Product Communications Specialist
856.438.2820
[email protected]

Karley Dowdy
Product Communications Specialist
[email protected]
856.488.8527

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

MENAFN30072025003732001241ID1109863825

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search