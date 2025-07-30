E. Coli In The Water, Million+ In Questionable Spending: Citizens Demand Accountability In Alexandria, Indiana

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALEXANDRIA, Ind., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A group of concerned citizens in Alexandria, Indiana, is seeking greater clarity and transparency regarding public spending on infrastructure projects and the quality of the city's water supply. Their inquiries are based on compiled documentation and publicly available records.

The Washington Street infrastructure project, with a reported construction cost of approximately $1.05 million, has drawn attention due to associated engineering and oversight expenditures. Records appear to indicate that more than $2.3 million has been allocated for these related services.



This project, which received partial funding from the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) and local utility accounts, has led to resident inquiries concerning how multiple planning and inspection contracts seem to be billed across various city funds, including water, sewer, stormwater, and road improvement accounts.



While public statements confirm that an internal audit has not yet been conducted, INDOT generally suggests that engineering and planning fees remain below 6% of construction costs. For a $1 million project, this rate would typically indicate planning costs around $60,000.



"We have reviewed formal design agreements, three separate inspection service contracts, and invoices that seem to suggest overlapping fund usage," stated James Peters, a local resident involved in the research. "There's a recognized need for clarity and accountability in these processes."



In addition to inquiries about public funds, some residents have raised concerns regarding water safety. Independent test results circulated online have reportedly detected E. coli and other contaminants, leading residents to question public assurances about the city's water supply.



During a recent public meeting with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM), citizens were encouraged to submit formal questions. Residents have expressed that they did not receive direct responses to their submissions.



Peters, who has compiled documentation for public review, is advocating for a comprehensive review by the State Board of Accounts and other relevant state-level agencies.



"This effort is focused on transparency and understanding," Peters commented. "Residents deserve clear information about responsible spending and the safety of their water supply."

Videos from public meetings and supporting documentation are available online.



Full Dossier of Evidence



Includes lab results, financial audits, videos, emails, screenshots, and full citizen testimony.

