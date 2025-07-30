Bibigotm To Offer Delicious Korean Flavors And Exciting Activities At KCON LA



A food sampling zone, where attendees can try the newly launched bibigo Beef Bibimbap, bibigo Mini Wontons and bibigo Sesame Seaweed Snacks. There will also be chances to win prizes such as bibigo Sticky White Rice and bibigo sauces (Gochujang and Korean BBQ).



The "Take a Photo with SEVENTEEN" TikTok challenge , where fans can use a special photo frame of world-renowned K-pop group SEVENTEEN to create and share their own 4-cut photos.

And dedicated bibigo photo zones, where KCON attendees can capture and share memories. Don't forget to hashtag #bibigo2025KCON!

The bibigo brand, which is brought to U.S. consumers through CJ Foods and its U.S.-based affiliate CJ Schwan's, has served as a longtime sponsor of KCON events. KCON provides the brand with the opportunity to engage with Korean-culture enthusiasts and share the brand's offerings and authentic flavors.

About the bibigoTM Brand

Founded in 2010, bibigo Korean-style foods are part of a global brand created by CJ CheilJedang (CJ), which is Korea's No. 1 lifestyle company. In the U.S., bibigo products are distributed by CJ Schwan's, a U.S.-based affiliate of CJ. With more than 70 years of experience, CJ has proudly been delivering flavor to dinner tables since 1953.

Our bibigo products take 5,000 years of delicious cuisine and update it for today's modern, non-stop lifestyles. That's why the name combines the Korean word "bibim," from a long cultural tradition of "mixed" flavors, with the English word "go." The brand lineup includes a full assortment of snacks and appetizers, including mandu, the brand's signature item. Inspired by authentic recipes, bibigo foods make the exciting tastes of Korean cuisine easily accessible with offerings that can be found at most major grocery chains. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE CJ Schwan's