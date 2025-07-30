Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Accessory To Raise/Lower Pet Dishes (CLM-757)

PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier way to raise and lower food and water bowls when feeding pets," said an inventor, from Solon Springs, Wisc., "so I invented THE RISER. My design eliminates the physical struggles and strain associated with bending to lift and place the dishes."

The invention provides an improved accessory for raising and lowering a pet's food and water dishes. In doing so, it allows a pet owner to easily and comfortably serve their fur babies food and water. As a result, it eliminates the need to bend and strain. It also increases comfort, convenience, and control. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners, especially the elderly, disabled, and those who suffer from other health issues.

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-CLM-757, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

