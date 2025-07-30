Landlord Advice UK Honoured In Legal 100 Awards 2025 As The UK's Premier Legal Partner For Landlords

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Sasha CharlesLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Landlord Advice UK, the nation's trusted legal authority for landlord and tenant law, has officially been named a winner in the Lawyer International – Legal 100 Awards 2025. Recognised for their rapid, reliable, and affordable legal services, this accolade affirms the firm's role as a powerhouse in the UK housing law sector.Founded by legal professional Sasha Charles, Landlord Advice UK has become a national legal lifeline for landlords and letting agents. From tenant eviction and rent arrears to possession claims and landlord defence, the firm has built a sterling reputation by providing practical, no-nonsense legal support in an area of law where timing, clarity, and confidence are everything.Raising the Bar in Housing LawLandlord Advice UK operates with a simple, powerful mission: to resolve landlord legal issues quickly, transparently, and effectively. Their guaranteed eviction service-delivered with no hidden costs and full legal backing-has set them apart in an industry often criticised for complexity and ambiguity.“Our focus has always been on delivering fast, expert solutions landlords can trust,” said Sasha Charles, Founder of Landlord Advice UK.“This award confirms what our clients already know: when landlords need support, we're their first call.”Beyond client success, the firm also provides essential industry education. Their free legal advice line has become a cornerstone for landlords and agents seeking immediate guidance. It's not just a marketing tool-it's a frontline support system offering up-to-date advice grounded in UK housing legislation.Thought Leadership That Moves the IndustryMore than just a law firm, Landlord Advice UK is a trusted knowledge hub. Their website is home to industry-recognised legal blogs, case law updates, and actionable guidance. Across platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, their videos demystify legal changes and walk viewers through key processes such as Section 8 and Section 21 evictions.With thousands of views and shares, their digital presence has helped shape landlord best practice nationwide.“We're not just solving problems-we're empowering landlords with clarity,” added Charles.Scaling for Growth, Built on TrustAs the housing landscape continues to shift, Landlord Advice UK is expanding to meet growing demand while staying rooted in its core principles: clarity, access, and results. With a widening client base and increasing national visibility, the firm is well-positioned for continued growth in 2025 and beyond.“Our goal is to stay one step ahead-legally, operationally, and digitally-so landlords always have a trusted partner on their side,” said Charles.About Landlord Advice UKLandlord Advice UK is the UK's leading specialist in landlord and tenant law, offering expert legal services including tenant eviction, possession claims, rent recovery, and landlord defence. Known for its free legal advice line and guaranteed eviction service, the firm supports landlords and letting agents nationwide with practical, results-driven legal solutions.Contact InformationWebsite:Email: ...Phone: Free Legal Advice Line available via websiteSocial Media: @LandlordAdviceUK on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook

