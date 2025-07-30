Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Landlord Advice UK Honoured In Legal 100 Awards 2025 As The UK's Premier Legal Partner For Landlords


2025-07-30 12:45:59
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Our goal is to stay one step ahead-legally, operationally, and digitally-so landlords always have a trusted partner on their side,” - Sasha CharlesLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Landlord Advice UK, the nation's trusted legal authority for landlord and tenant law, has officially been named a winner in the Lawyer International – Legal 100 Awards 2025. Recognised for their rapid, reliable, and affordable legal services, this accolade affirms the firm's role as a powerhouse in the UK housing law sector.

Founded by legal professional Sasha Charles, Landlord Advice UK has become a national legal lifeline for landlords and letting agents. From tenant eviction and rent arrears to possession claims and landlord defence, the firm has built a sterling reputation by providing practical, no-nonsense legal support in an area of law where timing, clarity, and confidence are everything.

Raising the Bar in Housing Law

Landlord Advice UK operates with a simple, powerful mission: to resolve landlord legal issues quickly, transparently, and effectively. Their guaranteed eviction service-delivered with no hidden costs and full legal backing-has set them apart in an industry often criticised for complexity and ambiguity.

“Our focus has always been on delivering fast, expert solutions landlords can trust,” said Sasha Charles, Founder of Landlord Advice UK.“This award confirms what our clients already know: when landlords need support, we're their first call.”

Beyond client success, the firm also provides essential industry education. Their free legal advice line has become a cornerstone for landlords and agents seeking immediate guidance. It's not just a marketing tool-it's a frontline support system offering up-to-date advice grounded in UK housing legislation.

Thought Leadership That Moves the Industry

More than just a law firm, Landlord Advice UK is a trusted knowledge hub. Their website is home to industry-recognised legal blogs, case law updates, and actionable guidance. Across platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, their videos demystify legal changes and walk viewers through key processes such as Section 8 and Section 21 evictions.

With thousands of views and shares, their digital presence has helped shape landlord best practice nationwide.“We're not just solving problems-we're empowering landlords with clarity,” added Charles.

Scaling for Growth, Built on Trust

As the housing landscape continues to shift, Landlord Advice UK is expanding to meet growing demand while staying rooted in its core principles: clarity, access, and results. With a widening client base and increasing national visibility, the firm is well-positioned for continued growth in 2025 and beyond.

“Our goal is to stay one step ahead-legally, operationally, and digitally-so landlords always have a trusted partner on their side,” said Charles.

About Landlord Advice UK

Landlord Advice UK is the UK's leading specialist in landlord and tenant law, offering expert legal services including tenant eviction, possession claims, rent recovery, and landlord defence. Known for its free legal advice line and guaranteed eviction service, the firm supports landlords and letting agents nationwide with practical, results-driven legal solutions.

Contact Information
Website:
Email: ...
Phone: Free Legal Advice Line available via website
Social Media: @LandlordAdviceUK on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook

Sasha Charles
Landlord Advice UK
+442039032000 ext.
...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

MENAFN30072025003118003196ID1109863776

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search