123Invent Inventor Develops Dryer Extender Hood Cap (TKA-415)

PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a cosmetologist, I wanted to create a hood dryer attachment that allows for faster and more thorough hair drying," said an inventor, from Smyrna, Ga., "so I invented the DRYER EXTENDER HOOD CAP. My design ensures hair is dried 30 to 45 minutes faster than using traditional hood driers."

The invention provides a more thorough way to dry a client's hair under a hood dryer. In doing so, it ensures heat is effectively retained inside the hood of the dryer. As a result, it eliminates the need for the client to sit for hours underneath a standard hood dryer. Thus, it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical and adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hair salons.

The DRYER EXTENDER HOOD CAP is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Shawn Stanley at 678-558-2036 or email [email protected].

SOURCE InventHelp

