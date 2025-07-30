123Invent Inventor Develops Dryer Extender Hood Cap (TKA-415)
PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a cosmetologist, I wanted to create a hood dryer attachment that allows for faster and more thorough hair drying," said an inventor, from Smyrna, Ga., "so I invented the DRYER EXTENDER HOOD CAP. My design ensures hair is dried 30 to 45 minutes faster than using traditional hood driers."
The invention provides a more thorough way to dry a client's hair under a hood dryer. In doing so, it ensures heat is effectively retained inside the hood of the dryer. As a result, it eliminates the need for the client to sit for hours underneath a standard hood dryer. Thus, it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical and adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hair salons.
The DRYER EXTENDER HOOD CAP is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Shawn Stanley at 678-558-2036 or email [email protected].
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment