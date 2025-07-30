Downtown Thursday Market Announces Mid-Season Relocation To New Site

"Wow, we are excited for our new home on Carroll Creek. The market will be located on the South side of the creek, just off of Market Street," said Melissa Hopko, Market Manager. "With this being our 4th year of operation, it was important for our vendors and customers to maintain a downtown site for the market, and we are pleased to achieve that. Our mission is to continue to serve downtown Frederick and feel that our new location will help us grow going forward."

The Downtown Thursday Market thanks The Downtown Frederick Partnership, The City of Frederick Economic Development, and The Frederick County Office of Agriculture for the help and encouragement throughout the process of identifying a new location.

Key Details:



Last market day at current location: 7/31/2025

First market day at new location: 8/7/2025 Market hours remain the same: Thursdays, 4-7 pm

Shoppers can expect to see many of the same favorite vendors, including local produce, herbs and scented geraniums, whole bean coffee, baked goods, artisan sourdough bread, producer-made items, pierogies, fresh local meats and eggs, soaps and freshly made lemonade, with opportunities for new additions in the coming weeks. The Downtown Thursday Market invites the public to visit the new location and continue supporting local agriculture and food producers while enjoying the same vibrant market atmosphere in its new location.

For updates and vendor information, visit us on Instagram, @downtownthursdaymarket and Facebook, Downtown Thursday Market.

