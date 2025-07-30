Brand Camp Launches To Help Small Businesses And Lean Marketing Teams

Stop Spinning Your Wheels and Start Growing with Confidence

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Small business owners and lean marketing teams are done guessing how to grow their brand or get noticed in the sea of competitors. Whether you're a founder doing it all, or a marketer wearing every hat, Brand Camp is here to help. Launching this August in Charlotte, Brand Camp is a high-impact, in-person workshop series designed to give small businesses the clarity, confidence, and tools to take control of their brand-and grow with intention.

Co-led by Kara Hollinger, a nationally recognized brand development expert, and Jason Spooner, marketing strategist and founder of JARS Digital, Brand Camp blends deep strategy and real-time creative execution into a single-day workshop format built for results-not overwhelm.

"Clarity changes everything," said Kara Hollinger, who has helped companies grow in revenue between 37–60% through brand strategy and positioning. "Whether you're leading the business or leading the marketing, Brand Camp will provide you the space to step back, see the bigger picture, and define what sets your brand apart. It's strategy made accessible-so you can stop spinning and start scaling."

Jason Spooner adds, "Most small businesses don't need another marketing podcast or free download. They need a focused, actionable roadmap-and someone to help them build it. Brand Camp is that hands-on space to work smarter, not just harder."

The first two sessions are tailored to the unique needs of:



Consumer Product Brands (CPG, food, beverage, wellness, lifestyle) Service-Based Businesses (contractors, trades, home service providers)

Future workshops will expand into sectors like wellness, retail, small business, and professional services, with online offerings launching later this year.

For Small Teams, Tight Budgets, and Big Goals

Brand Camp was created for the real world-where time, money, and staff are limited, but ambition runs high. It's about giving business owners and in-house marketers what they need to make smarter decisions, take the reins on their messaging, and know when to hire help.

Attendees will walk away with:



Clarity on what you do, who it's for, and what makes you different

A full audit of your brand: logo, packaging, website, and marketing materials

Expert and peer feedback on your brand, pitch, value prop, and customer experience

Defined brand positioning, brand promise, and unique offerings

A clear understanding of your ideal audience and how to reach them

Messaging templates to communicate with clarity and confidence

Guidance on what marketing channels to prioritize-and why

Practice communicating your story in plain, compelling language

A go-to-market strategy that supports growth in retail, service, or online A focused, actionable marketing roadmap for 2025 and beyond

What's Included



1:1 expert coaching and live group critique

Brand Compass Workbook tailored to your business

Visual identity, packaging, and messaging audit frameworks

Plug-and-play messaging tools: brand promise, elevator pitch, benefit statements

Retail, service-based, and DTC marketing strategy worksheets

AI and content creation tools for small teams

Go-to-market checklist and prioritization guide

Curated vendor list: designers, developers, SEO, content experts A follow-up 1:1 post-workshop coaching call to keep you moving forward

Spots are limited to 20 people to keep sessions collaborative and personalized.

Upcoming Charlotte Workshops:



Brand Camp: CPG Edition – August 19, 2025

Topics include packaging, storytelling, shelf-readiness, and brand leverage for consumer goods.

Brand Camp: Home Services Edition – August 20, 2025

Focused on sharpening identity, generating better leads, increasing pricing power, and standing out in competitive local markets.

Location: Charlotte, NC

Pre-sale registration is now open at joinbrand

Early bird discounts available until July 31, 2025

About Brand Camp

Brand Camp is a live, in-person workshop experience for small business owners and marketing teams looking to build stronger brands with greater clarity. Co-founded by brand development expert Kara Hollinger and strategist Jason Spooner, Brand Camp combines practical strategy, real-time support, and tactical takeaways you can implement immediately.

About Kara Hollinger

Kara is a nationally recognized brand development expert with 15+ years of experience helping businesses define their identity, find their purpose, and grow with clarity. Her work has fueled massive revenue growth with emerging and established brands across the construction, home services, retail, CPG, food and beverage, wellness, hospitality, and lifestyle industries.

About Jason Spooner

Jason is the founder of JARS Digital, a Charlotte-based marketing consultancy that helps service-based and B2B companies unlock growth through brand strategy, demand generation, and AI-powered solutions. JARS was named one of Charlotte's top digital agencies by the Charlotte Business Journal.

SOURCE JARS Digital

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED