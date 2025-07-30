Rechat Wins Top Luxury Tech/Tool At Inman Luxury Connect 2025

AI-driven platform recognized for delivering an elevated approach for agent workflows

- Shayan Hamidi, CEO of RechatDALLAS , TX, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rechat , the AI company behind real estate's super app for enterprise brokerages and agents, today announced it has won Top Luxury Tech/Tool at the 2025 Inman Luxury Connect conference. This coveted Golden I Club award recognizes the platform's unmatched ability to elevate the luxury real estate experience by empowering agents to work smarter, move faster, and deliver white-glove service at scale.“Winning this award affirms everything we've built Rechat to be, a premium experience for agents,” said Shayan Hamidi, CEO of Rechat.“Luxury agents don't want 10 logins or fragmented workflows. They want tech that performs beautifully, automates intelligently, and supports their brand's high standards. That's what Rechat delivers.”Purposely built to eliminate the complexity of juggling disconnected platforms, Rechat combines CRM, marketing, transaction management, and AI into a seamless mobile-first system. Its sophisticated design, deep MLS integration, and customizable branding tools make it the platform of choice for top-producing agents and brokerages across the U.S.Rechat is trusted by over 16,000 agents, including elite teams from Douglas Elliman, SERHANT., TTR Sotheby's, ONE Sotheby's, Aperture, Briggs Freeman, Seven Gables, and Phyllis Browning. In 2025 alone, Rechat helped power over $16.8 billion in transactions and has maintained CRM adoption rates above 75 percent, a benchmark rarely achieved in the industry.At the heart of Rechat is Lucy, a full-featured AI agent assistant available on iPhone and Android. Lucy helps agents prioritize leads, automate listing marketing, and manage transactions, turning hours of manual work into a few taps. In June, usage of Lucy increased by 114 percent, underscoring growing demand for intelligent, fully embedded AI tools that actually improve day-to-day workflows.Rechat's impact continues to gain recognition across the industry. In addition to winning Top Luxury Tech/Tool, Rechat is a finalist for Company of the Year, Most Innovative Marketing Solution, Most Innovative Use of AI, and Innovator of the Year for Rechat's CEO at the 2025 Inman Innovator Awards.“We're not just building tech for today, we're building for where luxury real estate is going,” said Audie Chamberlain, Rechat's Head of Strategic Growth and Communications.“Rechat is giving agents a serious competitive edge, and we're honored to see that work acknowledged at the highest level.”To learn more about Rechat and explore the AI-powered platform that's redefining real estate operations, visit or schedule a demo here .For interview requests or more information, contact ....About RechatRechat is real estate's AI-powered super app for enterprise brokerages and agents. It was built to solve a persistent problem: toggling between disconnected platforms to manage daily business. Rechat includes a fully integrated Marketing Center, People Center, Deals Center and AI assistant, Lucy. Rechat members can now streamline tasks, automate listing marketing, create high-quality print collateral and manage transactions-all from a single mobile-first platform. Learn more at:

