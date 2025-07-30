Ten International Practitioners Received Official Credentials As Certified World Civility Ambassadors And Spokespersons

Dr. Traci S. Ward, Dr. Roselyn Nyakona David, Dr. Lawrence Mukolwe, Dr. Juddy Muruka, Dr. Dominic Obadiah, Winfred Ndanu, Dr. Robin L. West, Dr. Juma Nashon, Dr. Veronica J. Byrd, and Dr. Edinah Kangwana Mbs

Top Left Dr. Traci S. Ward of the USA, Top Right Dr. Veronica J. Byrd of the USA, Bottom Left Winfred Ndanu of Kenya, and Bottom Right Dr. Dominic Obadiah of Kenya

Current books available written by Global Civility Leadership Institute practitioners

Dr. Juma Nashon of Kenya receives official credentials as World Civility Ambassador and Civility Spokesperson. (left) ICN Senior Global Civility Consultant Dr. Ruben West of the USA, (right) Youth Ambassador Robinson M. West of the USA

Senior Global Civility Consultant Dr. Ruben West of the United States, World Civility Ambassador Dr. Judith Majuma Muruka of Kenya , and Youth Ambassador Robinson West of the USA

Global Civility Leadership Institute Credentials 10 Civility Practitioners During International Ceremony in Nairobi Kenya

- Dr. Ruben West, ICN Senior Global Civility ConsultantNAIROBI CITY, GREENSPAN, KENYA, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ten professionals and committed practitioners in the field of civility have been officially recognized as Certified World Civility Ambassadors and Spokespeople for Civility. The names are:1.Ambassador Dr. Dominic Obadiah of Kenya2.Ambassador Dr. Robin L. West of the USA3.Ambassador Dr. Roselyn Nyakona David of Kenya4.Ambassador Winfred Ndanu of Kenya5.Ambassador Dr. Traci S. Ward of the USA6.Ambassador Dr. Judith Majuma Muruka of Kenya7.Ambassador Dr. Edinah Kangwana Mbs of Kenya8.Ambassador Dr. Veronica J. Byrd of the USA9.Ambassador Dr. Lawrence Mukolwe of Kenya10 Dr. Juma Nashon of KenyaThe Ambassadors received their training credentials from the Global Civility Leadership Institute at a ceremony held at the Trademark Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya.These individuals have dedicated their careers to promoting civility and its many components, and their certification as a World Civility Ambassador further solidifies their commitment to this cause. With extensive knowledge and experience, they are each well-equipped to educate and inspire individuals and organizations to embrace civility in all aspects of life.As certified World Civility Ambassadors, each one is available to present and conduct workshops on civility matters. They offer practical strategies and tools to help individuals and organizations cultivate a culture of civility, respect, and understanding. Their engaging and informative sessions have been well-received by audiences worldwide, and they are eager to continue spreading the message of civility. Collectively, they have hosted events and workshops in many countries and have recommended many people globally for awards based on their humanitarian efforts.Following the presentation of their credentials, the honorees expressed gratitude for the opportunity to become certified World Civility Ambassadors and Civility Spokespersons. They acknowledged the responsibility of promoting civility globally. The certification cycle is two years with continuing education, speaking engagements, and training requirements for renewal.The Global Civility Leadership Institute seeks to promote global understanding, cultivate civility, and offer training programs that foster respectful dialogue and effective communication. The institute's objectives include defining civility, exploring cultural differences, developing effective dialogue skills, and establishing safe spaces for open discussions. Additionally, the institute seeks to encourage active listening, empathy, collaboration, conflict resolution, and reconciliation. By achieving these objectives, participants will develop increased empathy, improved communication skills, and enhanced global citizenship, ultimately becoming ambassadors for civility and promoting a culture of respect, inclusivity, and constructive dialogue.The Global Civility Leadership Institute was created to address the need for greater civility, empathy, and understanding in personal and public interactions by providing a platform for education, training, and community-building that fosters a culture of respect, inclusivity, and constructive dialogue.To contact one or more of the Certified World Civility Ambassadors and Civility Spokespersons, please visit the Global Civility Leadership Institute contact page . Let us all join hands with these individuals in promoting civility and creating a more respectful and inclusive world for all.

