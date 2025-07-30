Caroline A. Wanga Returns To Minneapolis For 'A Purposeful Homecoming' Book Tour Launch At The Guthrie Theater

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Caroline Wanga headlines a powerful evening at the Guthrie to debut her new book and national tour - an event you won't want to miss.

- Caroline A. WangaMINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Minneapolis-raised powerhouse and cultural architect Caroline A. Wanga is coming home. On August 8th, WangaWoman LLC in partnership with the iconic Guthrie Theater will present A Purposeful Homecoming - the official launch event of Caroline Wanga 's bestselling book, I'm Highly Percent Sure .This one-night-only experience will be held at the Guthrie's Dowling Studio and will feature an electrifying live conversation with Wanga, a curated Q&A, and a community reception. Known globally for her unapologetic leadership and fierce authenticity, Caroline returns to the Twin Cities to celebrate purpose, power, and the place that shaped her.Event DetailsDate: Friday, August 8, 2025Time: 7:00 PM – 9:30 PM (Doors open at 6:30 PM)Location: Guthrie Theater – Dowling Studio | Minneapolis, MNVIP Experience includes early entry, press access, premier seating, and a signed copy of Caroline's bookTicket Link:About the EventA Purposeful Homecoming isn't your typical book talk - it's a call to live fully, lead boldly, and come home to who you really are. Attendees will experience Caroline's signature energy through a dynamic fireside chat moderated by Chanda Smith Baker, President & CEO of the St. Paul & Minnesota Foundation and a distinguished Bush Fellow. An evening engaging in a thought-provoking audience Q&A, and connect with community leaders, press, and cultural disruptors during a post-show reception.Guests can also purchase additional copies of I'm Highly Percent Sure onsite, courtesy of Black Garnet Books, Minnesota's Black-owned brick-and-mortar bookstore.About the BookI'm Highly Percent Sure is a vibrant, no-filter manifesto on finding your voice, living your truth, and refusing to play small. Part memoir, part cultural mirror, the book captures Caroline's evolution from single teen mom to C-suite executive.About Caroline A. WangaCaroline A. Wanga is the Co-Founder of WangaWoman LLC and President & CEO of Essence Ventures and author of the best selling book“I'm Highly Percent Sure.” She joined Essence as Chief Growth Officer in 2020 after a 15-year career at the Target Corporation, where she started as an intern and held a number of transformational leadership roles eventually serving as Target's Chief Diversity, Inclusion and Culture Officer. Prior to Target she spent almost a decade in youth and community development at several non-profit organizations in the Minneapolis and St. Paul area. She co-founded WangaWoman LLC in 2020 whose mission is to“Democratize Authenticity,” through discovery of purpose. A self-proclaimed cultural architect who refers to her personal style as armor, Caroline's“real-talk” delivery and unmitigated perspective make her a highly sought-after keynote speaker, equity strategist, thought leader, and community influencer.Media passes are available by request.For press inquiries, contact:Teóna Washington | ...

