Inventhelp Inventor Develops Medical Information Accessory For Golfers (CHK-2249)
PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to keep a list of medications, medical ailments or conditions, and emergency contact information available when golfing," said an inventor from Dunlap, IL. " so I invented the MEDI GOLF TAG. My design ensures the information is immediately accessible in the event of an emergency on the golf course."
The patent-pending invention provides a new accessory for golfers with various types of medical conditions, along with a listing of any current medications. In doing so, it ensures the golfer's medical information is immediately available and accessible on a golf course. As a result, it increases safety and peace of mind for the golfer and family members. The invention features a compact design that is easy to use, so it is ideal for all golfers.
The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-CHK-2249, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
