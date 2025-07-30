Elected Officials Honor SF Community Clinics Amid Historic Budget Cuts
Press Conference: Thursday, July 31st from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM. Arrive at 10:45 AM for a tour of SFCCC's Street Outreach Services Van
Location: Front Steps of San Francisco City Hall
SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Preceding National Health Center Week, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors has passed a resolution honoring the work of the San Francisco Community Clinic Consortium (SFCCC) and its 12 member clinics, which together form the largest primary care safety net in San Francisco, serving over 107,000 low-income San Franciscans each year.
On Thursday, July 31st from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM, SFCCC, its members, and supporters will gather on the front steps of City Hall for a press conference to acknowledge the resolution and celebrate their ongoing work to provide high-quality, compassionate care for all San Franciscans. Speakers include Mayor Daniel Lurie, Board of Supervisors President Rafael Mandelman, and community health center providers.
"This year, as we gather to celebrate National Health Center Week and reflect on our local accomplishments, we are dismayed by the pullback of coverage for immigrants in the state budget, and by the historic reduction in Medicaid coverage from the federal government stemming from the recently passed HR 1," says Johanna Liu, President and CEO of SFCCC.
"Despite these disheartening setbacks, we remain more committed than ever to delivering high-quality primary and behavioral health care in San Francisco's neighborhoods. We will continue to honor the dignity of everyone who comes through our doors, but these dangerous disinvestments in health care pose unprecedented challenges for our clinics and the communities we serve."
About SFCCC: San Francisco Community Clinic Consortium is a partnership of nonprofit health centers dedicated to bridging the gap in access to compassionate, inclusive, and comprehensive healthcare for San Francisco's diverse communities.
Media Contact: Mira Levy, [email protected]
