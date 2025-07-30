A.B. Data Promotes Anike Keller To Vice President, Business Development
"Anike plays a crucial role in building and nurturing key relationships that have driven the growth of A.B. Data's business while reinforcing our reputation for reliability," said Thomas R. Glenn, President and CEO of A.B. Data. "Her expertise is essential in delivering insights into our notice, claims, and fund distribution services, ensuring we adapt to meet each client's unique needs."
Anike specializes in class action matters involving securities, antitrust, and consumer practice areas. She actively represents A.B. Data at industry events and conferences across the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom, where she builds relationships with law firms and industry leaders while championing the values at the core of the company's philosophy: "People doing Business with People."
As Vice President, Business Development and a member of A.B. Data's leadership team, Anike will continue to drive client-focused strategies that support the company's continued growth and commitment to excellence.
About A.B. Data, Ltd.
A.B. Data manages the unique challenges of class action administration with convenience, efficiency, and precision for clients in both private and public sectors. A.B. Data simplifies the claims administration process and delivers successful results with advanced technology, products, and services. Learn more at and follow us on Twitter/"X" at @ClassActionABD .
SOURCE A.B. Data, Ltd.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment