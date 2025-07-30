A.B. Data Promotes Anike Keller To Vice President, Business Development

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With over twelve years at A.B. Data, Anike has developed extensive expertise in the class action industry. Her strong client focus and strategic insight have been key to strengthening partnerships and expanding the company's presence within the industry.

"Anike plays a crucial role in building and nurturing key relationships that have driven the growth of A.B. Data's business while reinforcing our reputation for reliability," said Thomas R. Glenn, President and CEO of A.B. Data. "Her expertise is essential in delivering insights into our notice, claims, and fund distribution services, ensuring we adapt to meet each client's unique needs."

Anike specializes in class action matters involving securities, antitrust, and consumer practice areas. She actively represents A.B. Data at industry events and conferences across the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom, where she builds relationships with law firms and industry leaders while championing the values at the core of the company's philosophy: "People doing Business with People."

As Vice President, Business Development and a member of A.B. Data's leadership team, Anike will continue to drive client-focused strategies that support the company's continued growth and commitment to excellence.

