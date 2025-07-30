Information On The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release - Regulated Information

Ghent, BELGIUM, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotalys NV (hereafter the “Company” or “Biotalys ”), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrol solutions for crop protection, today announces in accordance with article 15 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings (the“ Belgian Act ”) that the outstanding share capital and outstanding voting securities of the Company can be summarised as follows:



Share capital: EUR 5,547,787.68 EUR

Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 37,518,645 (all ordinary shares)

Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 37,518,645 (all relating to ordinary shares)

Number of rights to subscribe for securities carrying voting rights not yet issued:



1,879,400“ESOP Warrants”, entitling their holders to subscribe for a total number of 1,879,400 profit certificates which will, if and when issued, automatically convert into a total number of maximum 939,700 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares).



1,382,678“ESOP Warrants”, entitling their holders to subscribe for a total number of maximum 1,382,678 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares).

28,653 share units, awarded in aggregate to the independent directors of the Company in the framework of its remuneration policy. Each share unit contains the obligation to subscribe to one new share of the Company at an issue price of one EUR per share-unit. Cash settlement is possible. The conditions of the share units are described in the remuneration policy of the Company. The Company has no outstanding convertible bonds or non-voting shares.

The change in the capital, outstanding shares and voting rights resulted from an issue of 42,500 shares pursuant to exercises of subscription rights under the long term incentive plans for staff of the Company and an issue of 6,083 shares at an issue price of one EUR per share through the authorised capital following the conversion of share-units granted to independent directors in accordance with the remuneration policy of the Company. Pursuant to article 16 of the Royal Decree of 14 November 2007, the report of the board of directors and the auditor in connection with the issue of these 6,083 shares within the authorised capital is available on the website of the Company.

Pursuant to the Belgian Act, a notification to the Company and the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) is required by all natural and legal persons in each case where the percentage of voting rights attached to the securities held by such persons in the Company reaches, exceeds or falls below the threshold of 5%, 10%, and every subsequent multiple of 5%, of the total number of voting rights in the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Toon Musschoot, Head of IR & Communication

T: +32 (0)9 274 54 00

E: ...

