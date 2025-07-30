Archkey Solutions Announces Executive Leadership Expansion Amid Continued Growth

Ross has been with ArchKey since 2006 and has 30 years of industry experience. She holds a B.S. in Civil and Construction Engineering and an MBA in Finance and IT. Her leadership has been pivotal in more than a dozen acquisitions and integrations across her career, positioning her as a cornerstone in ArchKey's continued growth.

"In addition to the value creation and strategic projects work, Monica and her team will play a vital role in our acquisition, development, and new partner onboarding strategy," said Stone. "Monica's years in the industry and her deep understanding of the business make her an ideal leader for this role. We're honored to have her as part of the Executive Leadership Team."

Along with Ross's promotion, ArchKey recently announced several new leadership roles and promotions in safety, new partner onboarding, audit, and business transformation, marking an important step in the company's next phase of expansion. These changes reinforce ArchKey's commitment to building a future-ready organization, expanding its national footprint, and delivering the highest-quality solutions and services for its customers. Most importantly, these changes demonstrate ArchKey's tireless commitment to PEOPLE as the cornerstone of its strategy.

"I'm thrilled to see Monica take on this new role," said Stone. "This is what ArchKey is all about: powering opportunities for our people, our customers, and our partners."

