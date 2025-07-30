Atomus Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification To Strengthen Defense Compliance Readiness
SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atomus, a cybersecurity solutions provider specializing in the aerospace and defense sector, today announced it has successfully achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 status with a perfect 110 out of 110 score. The certification was awarded following a formal third-party assessment completed in April 2025, reinforcing Atomus' position as a leader in defense-grade cybersecurity and compliance enablement.
"Achieving CMMC Level 2 is a major milestone for Atomus. It reflects our commitment to safeguarding sensitive data and supporting defense contractors with a platform that meets the highest federal security standards."
– Joel Joseph, Co-founder of Atomus
Atomus earned its certification by utilizing Atomus Aegis, the company's managed security service platform designed specifically for small and midsize contractors. Aegis combines secure, FEDRAMP Moderate-authorized infrastructure with built-in tools for compliance documentation, artifact generation, and real-time monitoring.
Achieving CMMC Level 2 not only validates Atomus' own security posture-it strengthens the foundation for its 100+ aerospace and defense customers.
With this certification, Atomus customers benefit from:
-
Access to a proven compliance path backed by certified infrastructure
Increased audit confidence and assessment readiness
Expert advisory services to navigate evolving DoD regulations
About Atomus
Atomus was founded in 2019 as part of a Department of Defense initiative to develop advanced cybersecurity solutions. Originally built for internal use, Atomus Aegis was designed to simplify and automate complex compliance tasks tied to NIST 800-171, DFARS 7012, ITAR, and CMMC. After recognizing that other small businesses faced similar challenges, Atomus expanded its platform to serve the broader defense industry. Today, it's trusted by over 100 defense contractors and DoD customers to streamline cybersecurity compliance.
For more information visit or contact Joel Joseph at [email protected]
