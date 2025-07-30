Chainintellect Launches HAIN Token Presale At Just $0.000000001 Per Token

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChainIntellect, a forward-thinking AI-powered blockchain ecosystem, has officially launched the public presale of its native token HAIN at the introductory price of $0.000000001. This marks a major milestone in the project's roadmap as it moves toward building a decentralized, intelligent Web3 infrastructure.

With a bold vision to redefine the intersection of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, ChainIntellect's HAIN token is engineered to power a suite of advanced AI tools, autonomous data systems, and decentralized applications built on Ethereum.

Tokenomics That Inspire Early Adoption

At the current presale price of $0.000000001, early adopters have an unprecedented opportunity to acquire HAIN at a valuation designed for maximum growth potential. According to the team, the presale is structured in multiple stages, with the next price jump to $0.0000001, followed by a planned public listing at $0.001.

“We're offering HAIN at its lowest price to reward our earliest believers,” said Val Andrew, CEO at ChainIntellect.“This presale stage is a rare opportunity to get in at the ground level of a token designed to power the future of AI in Web3.”

About HAIN and ChainIntellect

ChainIntellect is developing a decentralized ecosystem where AI agents and smart contracts work seamlessly to enable intelligent decision-making, data processing, and autonomous applications. The HAIN token is the utility and governance token for the ecosystem, allowing holders to:



Access AI-powered tools and data services

Participate in decentralized governance

Stake tokens for yield and AI resource rewards Pay for computation within ChainIntellect's smart agent networks



Transparent & Secure Presale Structure

The HAIN presale accepts ETH, USDT, USDC, providing flexibility for a wide range of crypto investors. All funds are securely processed through audited smart contracts with full Web3 wallet support.

Contract Address (Ethereum): 0xA6BF4a22E19ED9241d74eB3c77A8451f0fA2cfff

Official Payment Receiver: 0x212ba4E6B103e20B052c2d528A2aec66dD8d27b4

There is no set end date, and tokens will remain on sale until sold out. Admins retain the ability to pause or update presale parameters for security and demand responsiveness.

Join the Movement

Crypto enthusiasts, early adopters, and AI believers are invited to participate now before the next pricing tier is reached. With strong community backing, technological innovation, and a clear roadmap, HAIN aims to become a leading AI-integrated crypto asset in the Web3 revolution.

For more information or to participate in the presale, visit:



Twitter:

Telegram:

Media Contact:

Val Andrew, CEO

