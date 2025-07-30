Author W. Michael Whaley Unveils The First Book In An Epic Fantasy Series, The Forgotten One

New fantasy series Chronicles of the Oracle War takes readers on a thrilling journey through dragons, prophecy, and political intrigue

CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- W. Michael Whaley 's fantasy novel, The Forgotten One , is a captivating adventure that weaves together magical dragons, hidden secrets, and the rise of unexpected heroes. This novel marks the beginning of the Chronicles of the Oracle War, a planned series spanning 5-7 books, and it promises an epic saga filled with prophecy, war, and redemption. The story follows Alluvian, a young man with the extraordinary ability to command dragons, who embarks on a perilous journey after being stranded at sea. He commands a dragon to rescue him and avenge a pirate attack, setting the stage for a journey filled with danger and intrigue.Alluvian's quest leads him to an oracle, who shares a prophecy about a man named Eli Javora, who is destined to be his loyal ally. However, when Alluvian arrives in Jhaedra, he discovers that Eli's name has been erased from all records-Eli is a Forgotten One, an outcast with no family to claim him. As Alluvian embarks on a mission to find Eli, the two uncover a conspiracy that threatens the future of their world. They navigate a treacherous political landscape and face numerous dangers, including political backstabbing and war. Through it all, Eli's status as a Forgotten One holds the key to saving the city of Jhaedra.Eli's journey is one of self-discovery and redemption. As he struggles with his status as an outcast, he learns that victory doesn't just come from strength, but from the relationships he builds with those around him. The book's central message emphasizes the importance of the overlooked, the forgotten, and the power they hold in shaping the course of history. The story builds toward a dramatic climax as Alluvian competes to claim the throne of the Dragonlord, facing a conspiracy that threatens his future and the lives of those closest to him.The Forgotten One is an action-packed tale with intricate world-building and character development. Fans of epic fantasy will be drawn to Whaley's immersive universe, where the stakes continue to rise with each twist and turn. In addition to The Forgotten One, Whaley is working on several other projects, including Mimic of Pryoche and The Last Elf. His work continues to evolve, offering readers a rich, expansive world filled with excitement and adventure.

Atticus Publishing LLC

Atticus Publishing LLC

888-208-9296

email us here

W. Michael Whaley on The Spotlight Network TV interview with Logan Crawford

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.